An NPM wrapper for the Apache Flex SDK / Adobe Flex SDK.
npm install flex-sdk
Or grab the source and
npm install .
What this is really doing is just grabbing a particular "blessed" (by this module) version of the Flex SDK. As new versions of the Apache/Adobe Flex SDK are released and vetted, this module will be updated accordingly.
The package has been set up to fetch the Flex SDK and run
mxmlc for MacOS (darwin),
Linux based platforms (as identified by Node.js), and Windows. If you
spot any platform weirdnesses, let me know or send a patch.
If you intend to use this module after it is installed, almost all of the Flex
SDK binary/executable files have an implicit dependency on Java being installed
on the system and that it is available in the
PATH such that it can be
invoked just by typing the command
java.
bin/mxmlc [mxmlc arguments]
Check out the full list of
mxmlc command line options
for more information.
And npm will install a link to the binary in
node_modules/.bin as
it is wont to do.
The package exports an object contains:
binDir string which is the path to the "bin" directory of the Flex SDK
bin object which contains an entry for each executable included in the
"bin" directory of the Flex SDK (e.g.
flexSdk.bin.mxmlc will provide the
path to the
mxmlc executable).
refresh function if you ever need to refresh the
bin object (e.g. if
you have an existing
flex-sdk module reference object but then downloaded a
new Flex SDK).
Below is an example of using this package via node.
var childProcess = require('child_process');
var flexSdk = require('flex-sdk');
var binPath = flexSdk.bin.mxmlc;
var childArgs = [
'arguments to pass to mxmlc',
path.join(__dirname, 'fileToCompile.as')
];
childProcess.execFile(binPath, childArgs, function(err, stdout, stderr) {
// handle results
});
The NPM package version tracks the version of the Flex SDK that will be installed, with an additional build number that is used for revisions to the installer when necessary.
As such,
4.6.0-0,
4.6.0-1, and
4.6.0-2 will all install Flex SDK v4.6.0 but each
has newer changes to the installer than the previous.
For the full list of available versions, see FlexSDKs.md.
This is an NPM wrapper and can be used to make the various binary executables
from the Apache/Adobe Flex SDKs (e.g.
mxmlc) conveniently available.
It is not a Node.js wrapper.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
npm install flex-sdk@~4.6.0
npm install flex-sdk@~4.5.1
npm install flex-sdk@~4.5.0
npm install flex-sdk@~4.1.0
npm install flex-sdk@~4.0.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.6.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.5.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.4.1
npm install flex-sdk@~3.4.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.3.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.2.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.1.0
npm install flex-sdk@~3.0.1
npm install flex-sdk@~3.0.0
Copyright (c) 2014 James M. Greene
Licensed under the MIT license.