Twilio Flex Plugin Builder

Monorepo for all the tooling needed to create a custom Twilio Flex Plugins

Getting Started

Flex Plugin Builder requires Node.js. We support and recommend the LTS versions of Node. This is a monorepo project managed by lerna for creating Twilio Flex plugins.

@twilio-labs/plugin-flex: The CLI tool for creating, building, testing, deploying, and managing your plugins

User Guide

Please visit Twilio Docs for the latest docs on Plugins CLI and API.

Changelog

Major changelogs can be found in the changelog directory.

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to contribute to this project.

License

Flex Plugin Builder is licensed under MIT.

Contributors

Thanks to the wonderful people listed in CONTRIBUTORS.md.

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!