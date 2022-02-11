openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flex-plugins-utils-spawn

by twilio
4.2.1 (see all)

Packages related to building a Twilio Flex Plugin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Twilio Flex Plugin Builder

Monorepo for all the tooling needed to create a custom Twilio Flex Plugins

Getting Started

Flex Plugin Builder requires Node.js. We support and recommend the LTS versions of Node. This is a monorepo project managed by lerna for creating Twilio Flex plugins.

User Guide

Please visit Twilio Docs for the latest docs on Plugins CLI and API.

Changelog

Major changelogs can be found in the changelog directory.

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to contribute to this project.

License

Flex Plugin Builder is licensed under MIT.

Contributors

Thanks to the wonderful people listed in CONTRIBUTORS.md.

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial