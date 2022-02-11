Monorepo for all the tooling needed to create a custom Twilio Flex Plugins
Flex Plugin Builder requires Node.js. We support and recommend the LTS versions of Node. This is a monorepo project managed by lerna for creating Twilio Flex plugins.
Please visit Twilio Docs for the latest docs on Plugins CLI and API.
Major changelogs can be found in the changelog directory.
Check out CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to contribute to this project.
Flex Plugin Builder is licensed under MIT.
Thanks to the wonderful people listed in CONTRIBUTORS.md.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!