openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flex-plugin-scripts

by twilio

Packages related to building a Twilio Flex Plugin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
chase2981
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Twilio Flex Plugin Builder

Monorepo for all the tooling needed to create a custom Twilio Flex Plugins

Getting Started

Flex Plugin Builder requires Node.js. We support and recommend the LTS versions of Node. This is a monorepo project managed by lerna for creating Twilio Flex plugins.

User Guide

Please visit Twilio Docs for the latest docs on Plugins CLI and API.

Changelog

Major changelogs can be found in the changelog directory.

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to contribute to this project.

License

Flex Plugin Builder is licensed under MIT.

Contributors

Thanks to the wonderful people listed in CONTRIBUTORS.md.

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

Flex-plugins is alright. We use it in our twilio flex project. It took me the longest time to figure out exactly what a flex plugin was tbh. At first we thought we needed flex plugins for the webchat for instance. And there was definitely confusion because the webchat also allows you to add/remove/replace components as well. But ultimately I figured out that a flex plugin is really tied to a package.json file. And since then I haven't had too many complaints about the flex-plugins part of flex beyond they keep switching out the build system which makes it hard to keep up with. I wish they'd instead focus on doing things like adding react-redux hooks support.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial