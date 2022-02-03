Angular Flex-Layout

Angular Flex Layout provides a sophisticated layout API using Flexbox CSS + mediaQuery. This module provides Angular developers with component layout features using a custom Layout API, mediaQuery observables, and injected DOM flexbox-2016 CSS stylings.

The Flex Layout engine intelligently automates the process of applying appropriate Flexbox CSS to browser view hierarchies. This automation also addresses many of the complexities and workarounds encountered with the traditional, manual, CSS-only application of box CSS.

The real power of Flex Layout, however, is its responsive engine. The Responsive API enables developers to easily specify different layouts, sizing, visibilities for different viewport sizes and display devices.

Getting Started

Start by installing the Angular Layout library from npm

npm i -s @angular/flex-layout @angular/cdk

Next, you'll need to import the Layout module in your app's module.

app.module.ts

import { FlexLayoutModule } from '@angular/flex-layout' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ FlexLayoutModule ], ... });

After that is configured, you can use the Angular Layout attributes in your HTML tags for flex layout:

< div fxLayout = "row" fxLayoutAlign = "space-between" > </ div >

Check out all of the available options for using Angular Layout in your application.

