Layout helper based on CSS flexbox specification designed to serve you as quick flexbox shorthand by using two custom html attributes — layout and self.

Basic example

Items distributed in a row and centered within container:

< div layout = "row center-center" > < div > 1 </ div > < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > </ div >

Benefits

Dedicated HTML attribute — separated layout markup, semantic & concise syntax.

— separated layout markup, semantic & concise syntax. Beyond grids — ratio relationships, element sizes based on a scale.

— ratio relationships, element sizes based on a scale. Rapid prototyping — design in browser, quick iterations, no need to write CSS for layout.

— design in browser, quick iterations, no need to write CSS for layout. Solid base — ease to extend and customize.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/StefanKovac/flex-layout-attribute.git .

. Install with npm: npm install flex-layout-attribute .

Usage

1) Insert flex-layout-attribute.min.css in document HEAD:

< link href = "path/to/css/flex-layout-attribute.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

2) Add layout attribute to html elements:

< div layout = "row center-justify" > ... </ div >

Development

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/StefanKovac/flex-layout-attribute.git . Install dependencies: npm run setup . Build FLA: gulp or set watcher: gulp watch

Learn more

Interactive demo, documentation and snippets — http://progressivered.com/fla/

License

FLA is released under the MIT license.