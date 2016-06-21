Layout helper based on CSS flexbox specification designed to serve you as quick flexbox shorthand by using two custom html attributes — layout and self.
Items distributed in a row and centered within container:
<div layout="row center-center">
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
</div>
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/StefanKovac/flex-layout-attribute.git.
npm install flex-layout-attribute.
1) Insert flex-layout-attribute.min.css in document HEAD:
<link href="path/to/css/flex-layout-attribute.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
2) Add layout attribute to html elements:
<div layout="row center-justify">
...
</div>
npm run setup.
gulp or set watcher:
gulp watch
Interactive demo, documentation and snippets — http://progressivered.com/fla/
FLA is released under the MIT license.