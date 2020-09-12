This is a native
Reason
implementation of CSS Flexbox layout. It is a port of the
Yoga project.
It can also be compiled to JavaScript.
esy
Esy is "npm for native Reason". You install dependencies and make sure they're
prepared via the
esy install, and
esy build commands.
npm install -g esy
git clone git+ssh://git@github.com/jordwalke/flex.git
cd flex
esy install
esy build
Installing may take several minutes if this is your first time doing native Reason development. Next time you create a project it will be fast.
Edit source and then just run:
esy build
There are known failures where we are not compliant with browser's current implementations - for some of those our implementation may be more compliant with the W3C spec.
./test # Run the test in native.
./test byte # Run the tests in compiled bytecode.
./test jsc # Run tests in JavaScriptCore.
./test jscWithJit # Run tests in JavaScriptCore with JIT.
./test v8 # Run tests in v8.
The tests only run the layout tests (not the measurement test) so that we can run the tests as a way to approximate startup time. (Otherwise JS engines would be dually punished since they'd have to start up twice, whereas native targets don't really have a "startup" process).
While benchmarking, close any programs that are running so they do not interfere with benchmarks (especially Chrome, or music/media apps).
After running
esy build:
./bench # Run the test in native.
./bench byte # Run the tests in compiled bytecode.
./bench jsc # Run tests in JavaScriptCore.
./bench jscWithJit # Run tests in JavaScriptCore with JIT.
./bench v8 # Run tests in v8.
It will print the
mean and
median running time of the layout test runs.
The
median is not reliably on any of the
JS targets due to lack of
ubiquitous high precision timers in JS environments, so the
mean is the only
universally comparable metric - still, the
median is useful when comparing
against the
C implementation of
Yoga, and
If you need to debug an issue in the JS behavior, generate more readable
JavaScript by explicitly asking for
--dev versions of a JS file.
esy build jbuilder build --dev ./src/layout-test-fixed-encoding/LayoutTestFixedEncoding.bc.js
node ./src/layout-test-fixed-encoding/LayoutTestFixedEncoding.bc.js
After doing so, and before you run any benchmarks on the native/byte versions,
completely rm
_build to make sure the
--dev flag didn't cause deoptimized
native binaries.
This was as simple as 3 steps, but it needs to be brought up to date and retested. It generates a pure C API that any library can consume.
build_android.sh
_dist directory
cd stub_test
make gtest
cd ../
npm run stubtest
Your mileage may vary, but here's an example of the different performance you
can observe when compiling
Reason layout to either native assembly, byte code,
and various JS engines. Comparison against a pure-
C implementation is also
included.
This test uses the FixedPoint encoding of layout data.
native currently
performs better on FixedPoint encoding (Float encoding will be improved
shortly - so that neither is significantly advantaged).
|Method
|Average time per test execution
|Requires JIT
c
0.33ms
|No
native(Reason)
0.26ms
|No
byte(Reason)
5.0ms
|No
jsc
18.6ms
|No
jscWithJit
4.05ms
|Yes
v8
3.28ms
|Yes
Update: Retesting on the newer compiler shows a greater difference between ocamlopt and ocamlc. I will investigate further once I have the C version rebuilt on the same machine.
C Implementation.
The native
C implementation in the table above uses the official
Yoga
implementation, but with a benchmark test suite that matches the
flex
benchmark tests. You can run the
C benchmark yourself by cloning the official
Yoga project, checking out the revision at the time flex was ported from
Yoga, and replacing the official benchmark with
this. It's important to check out the revision
at the time this was ported to Reason because only then are the algorithms
identical (this cross-language benchmark attempts as much as possible to only
change one thing at a time - the language of implementation).
Here are several datapoints gathered from running the
flex test suite,
and comparing it with those same tests executed in the
C implementation. We
include both the fixed point and the floating point encodings. All tests performed
on
ocamlopt(native Reason).
The Reason implementation of layout hasn't been optimized at all. Cleaning up the code to be less imperative will likely make it even faster. Upgrading to F-lambda will also likely make both fixed point, and especially floating point, faster.
┌────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┐
│ Reason Layout Float | C Implementation | ReasonLayout FixedPoint |
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤
│ | | |
│ ┌──────────┬─────────┐ | ┌──────────┬─────────┐ | ┌──────────┬─────────┐ |
│ │ AverageMs│ MedianMs│ | │ AverageMs│ MedianMs│ | │ AverageMs│ MedianMs│ |
│ ├──────────┼─────────┤ | ├──────────┼─────────┤ | ├──────────┼─────────┤ |
│ │ 0.32469 │ 0.296 │ | │ 0.39579 │ 0.350 │ | │ 0.27288 │ 0.245 │ |
│ │ 0.36458 │ 0.328 │ | │ 0.33136 │ 0.299 │ | │ 0.25957 │ 0.238 │ |
│ │ 0.36345 │ 0.329 │ | │ 0.33733 │ 0.325 │ | │ 0.26478 │ 0.241 │ |
│ │ 0.31851 │ 0.265 │ | │ 0.31649 │ 0.289 │ | │ 0.25594 │ 0.234 │ |
│ │ 0.3742 │ 0.331 │ | │ 0.29206 │ 0.281 │ | │ 0.27518 │ 0.241 │ |
│ │ 0.33161 │ 0.307 │ | │ 0.34415 │ 0.319 │ | │ 0.23987 │ 0.216 │ |
│ │ 0.34044 │ 0.303 │ | │ 0.32270 │ 0.282 │ | │ 0.25471 │ 0.233 │ |
│ │ 0.38866 │ 0.341 │ | │ 0.35345 │ 0.332 │ | │ 0.32457 │ 0.297 │ |
│ └──────────┴─────────┘ | └──────────┴─────────┘ | └──────────┴─────────┘ |
│ | | |
└────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┘
This benchmark is very useful because it tests the core compiler and runtimes
of various language ecosystems - knowing that we are compiling a single exact
algorithm to different runtimes. In general the JS that is compiled here (by
js_of_ocaml), is somewhat idiomatic JS, and generally performs slightly
better than what you would write by hand in JS. In this case, because of how
the original code is written in
Reason (which was ported from
C and is not
very functional), many of
js_of_ocaml's optimization opportunities are lost,
so it's likely that this JS output is slightly slower than what you'd write by
hand (I'd estimate 20% max). We can easily fix that in the
Reason source, and
not only will the
JS output's performance benefit, but likely the
native/
byte targets as well.
Still, regardless of what we do to improve the JS output, it's likely not going to recover the order(s) of magnitude.
One interesting fact is that
flex is compiles the
byte version using
ocamlc, which produces a Virtual Machine byte code, but this VM is
interesting in that it does not use any runtime JIT to achieve decent
performance. If a JIT is out of the question for you (or you just don't want to
wait for JIT warmup at startup time), then
byte is a good option for you. If
raw performance and startup time are important to you, then compiling to native
is the best option.
All of the JS benchmarks are compiled with
js_of_ocaml, and
--opt 3. You
can adjust the
jsoo flags in
package.json.
v8's performance is especially
impacted by
--opt 3 vs.
--opt 1. Note that
v8 only has the option to
enable the JIT (for now).
In past benchmark experiments I've performed with
jsc/
v8/
ocamlopt, I've
found that
jsc with a JIT can be competitive with
ocamlopt, under the right
circumstances, but those other experiments were very allocation heavy. The
layout algorithm is very computationally heavy, and not allocation heavy. It
seems that
ocamlopt does well in a wide variety of cases (elegant allocation
heavy function style, or dirty imperative systems work/computation).
Different runtimes have different startup time characteristics. The following
benchmarks give a very rough idea of how long each of the respective language
runtimes take to startup. This isn't measuring how fast the languages
initialize their environments, but rather, the languages along with their
containing ecosystems (such as Node setup, and the JSC harness).
v8's startup
time is at an inherent disadvantage because it includes to initialize the VM
along with many built in libraries. Still, this is a good idea of what you
could expect your relative startup time overhead to be for a very small (1000
line) app in these respective environments.
One thing not accounted for here, is how the startup time grows (or doesn't) with the amount of code added. JS engines must parse their code and generate some intermediate representation at startup time, so that will cause large apps to slow down during the startup phase. This is much less of an issue for natively compiled code, where all compilation has been done ahead of time.
|Method
|Startup duration + running tests once
|Requires JIT
native
7 ms
|No
byte
18 ms
|No
jsc
98 ms
|No
jscWithJit
150 ms
|Yes
v8
220 ms
|Yes
Measurements use the
time command line program (
real).
To test startup time, change the number numIterations to
1 in
LayoutTestFixedEncoding.re, rerun
esy build, then do
./bench or
./bench byte etc.
There are two implementations of layout data encodings, one uses fixed point with explicit rounding, and the other uses floating point. The default is currently fixed point. You can toggle between the two by doing the following:
./src/LayoutValue.re and
uncomment the upper half, and comment out the lower half.
package.json and replace
src/LayoutTestFixedEncoding.re with
src/LayoutTestFloatEncoding.re.
npm run build,
npm run test,
npm run bench, etc.
The performance in
ocamlopt would decrease by about
20% when switching to
floating point representation. That can be fixed in the floating point
representation without having to use fixed point representation, but I just
haven't gotten to that yet.
flex depends on
Core_bench, which allows much better isolation of
benchmarks, and ensures that various batch sizes are tested to attempt to
eliminate misleading measurements caused by convenient (or inconvenient) batch
sizes.
Since it uses native hooks,
Core_bench won't work in
byte or any of the JS modes,
to enable
Core_bench:
src/LayoutTestFixedEncoding.re and
src/LayoutTestFloatEncoding.re:
include FakeCore; below.
open Core_bench.Std;
package.json (
byteTarget,
jsTarget)
npm run build, then
npm run bench
Instead of manually writing a test which ensures parity with web
implementations of flexbox you can run
gentest/gentest.sh to generated a test
for you. After running
gentest/gentest.sh a editor window should pop open
(make sure you have
$EDITOR env variable exported). Here you can write html
which you want to verify in CSSLayout, such as the following.
Then put something like this in the editor that pops up:
<div style="width: 100px; height: 100px; align-items: center;">
<div style="width: 50px; height: 50px;"></div>
</div>
Once saving and exiting the editor window the script will open a browser
window. From here open the developer console and you should see two buttons,
that will copy tests cases to your clipboard. Copy the fixed point test and
paste it into
./src/LayoutTestFixedEncoding.re, and copy/paste the floating
point test into
./src/LayoutTestFloatEncoding.re. Run
npm run build and
npm run test.
The ASCII output paints a pseudo-accurate picture of any broken layouts.
See the
Yoga's README/docs
for more information about the limitations and special defaults of
flex.
flex is a direct port of that project from
C to
Reason on
ocamlopt.
This command will build the artifacts with the proper profiling/debug symbol
flags, and will change
YGAlignContentTest to wrap one test case in a large
for loop. It should be suitable for either mac or linux.
npm run stubtestbindingsperf
This command is useful for generating profiling traces on mac:
Warning: You currently must clean the build before switching between
npm run stubtest and
npm run stubtestbindingsperf.
sudo instruments -v -t 'Time Profiler' -D ~/Desktop/yourTrace.trace _build/test/test
# To open in Instruments, need to restore perms.
sudo chown -R you:staff ~/Desktop/yourTrace.trace
# Now open Instruments.app and open the trace.
Then open Instruments.app (GUI), and open file test.trace.
Self # Samples and
# Samples. It's important to open these to get the full picture in the
abscense of perfect profiling symbols.
The result is that you have the bottlenecks at the top. When you drill down in the tree, it tells you who's calling that bottleneck. Many of the symbols are still obfuscated (4.03 improves that). Open up all the .s files that ocamlopt dumped so that when you see obfuscated symbols in the Instruments GUI, you can search for that symbol in all the .s files you have open. Double click on the actual symbol in instruments and it will show you what the assembly looks like and you can match it to the symbol you have open in your editor. There may be multiple .L123 across all the files so you can cross reference Instruments (double click) which shows you the assembly. 4.03 is said to greatly improve the source locations when profiling so it tells you the function names instead of assembly locations more often than not.
A very special Thank You goes out to Yehor Lvivski, who
was kind enough to donate his
npm package name
flex. You may still install
the previous package
flex under its respective versions. All versions
1.0.0 and greater will refer to this package - the flex box layout
computation algorithm written in Reason.