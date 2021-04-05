openbase logo
Readme

flesch

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the Flesch reading ease.

See syllable for detecting syllables.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install flesch

Use

import {flesch} from 'flesch'

// For “The cat sat on the mat” (1 sentence, 6 words, 6 syllables).
flesch({sentence: 1, word: 6, syllable: 6}) // => 116.14500...

// For “The Australian platypus is seemingly a hybrid of mammal and reptilian
// creature.” (1 sentence, 12 words, 23 syllables).
flesch({sentence: 1, word: 12, syllable: 23}) // => 32.50499...

API

This package exports the following identifiers: flesch. There is no default export.

flesch(counts)

Given an object containing the number of words (word), the number of sentences (sentence), and the number of syllables (syllable) in a document, returns the reading ease associated with the document.

Returned values are 120 (every sentence consisting of only two one-syllable words), or lower (including negative values).

The values have the following semantics:

ScoreSemantics
90.0 – 100.0Easily understood by an average 11-year-old student
60.0 – 70.0Easily understood by 13- to 15-year-old students
0.0 – 30.0Best understood by university graduates

Therefore we can use the following formula to approximate the average age a student would understand a document at, given score score:

var age = 20 - Math.floor(score / 10)

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

