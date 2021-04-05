Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the Flesch reading ease.
See
syllable for detecting syllables.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install flesch
import {flesch} from 'flesch'
// For “The cat sat on the mat” (1 sentence, 6 words, 6 syllables).
flesch({sentence: 1, word: 6, syllable: 6}) // => 116.14500...
// For “The Australian platypus is seemingly a hybrid of mammal and reptilian
// creature.” (1 sentence, 12 words, 23 syllables).
flesch({sentence: 1, word: 12, syllable: 23}) // => 32.50499...
This package exports the following identifiers:
flesch.
There is no default export.
flesch(counts)
Given an object containing the number of words (
word), the number of sentences
(
sentence), and the number of syllables (
syllable) in a document, returns
the reading ease associated with the document.
Returned values are 120 (every sentence consisting of only two one-syllable words), or lower (including negative values).
The values have the following semantics:
|Score
|Semantics
|90.0 – 100.0
|Easily understood by an average 11-year-old student
|60.0 – 70.0
|Easily understood by 13- to 15-year-old students
|0.0 – 30.0
|Best understood by university graduates
Therefore we can use the following formula to approximate the average age a
student would understand a document at, given score
score:
var age = 20 - Math.floor(score / 10)
automated-readability
— Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser
coleman-liau
— Uses letter count instead of an error-prone syllable parser
dale-chall-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels
flesch-kincaid
— Like
flesch, returns U.S. grade levels
gunning-fog
— Uses syllable count, needs POS-tagging and NER
smog-formula
— Like
gunning-fog-index, without needing advanced NLP
spache-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels