flesch

Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the Flesch reading ease.

See syllable for detecting syllables.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install flesch

Use

import {flesch} from 'flesch' flesch({ sentence : 1 , word : 6 , syllable : 6 }) flesch({ sentence : 1 , word : 12 , syllable : 23 })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: flesch . There is no default export.

Given an object containing the number of words ( word ), the number of sentences ( sentence ), and the number of syllables ( syllable ) in a document, returns the reading ease associated with the document.

Returned values are 120 (every sentence consisting of only two one-syllable words), or lower (including negative values).

The values have the following semantics:

Score Semantics 90.0 – 100.0 Easily understood by an average 11-year-old student 60.0 – 70.0 Easily understood by 13- to 15-year-old students 0.0 – 30.0 Best understood by university graduates

Therefore we can use the following formula to approximate the average age a student would understand a document at, given score score :

var age = 20 - Math .floor(score / 10 )

Related

automated-readability — Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser

— Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser coleman-liau — Uses letter count instead of an error-prone syllable parser

— Uses letter count instead of an error-prone syllable parser dale-chall-formula — Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels

— Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels flesch-kincaid — Like flesch , returns U.S. grade levels

— Like , returns U.S. grade levels gunning-fog — Uses syllable count, needs POS-tagging and NER

— Uses syllable count, needs POS-tagging and NER smog-formula — Like gunning-fog-index , without needing advanced NLP

— Like , without needing advanced NLP spache-formula — Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels

License

MIT © Titus Wormer