fleetctl

by fleetdm
4.6.2 (see all)

Open source device management, built on osquery.

Documentation
333

GitHub Stars

653

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

125

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fleet logo, landscape, dark text, transparent background

Website   News   Report a bug

Run Tests   Go Report Card   Twitter Follow

Fleet is the most widely used open source osquery manager. Deploying osquery with Fleet enables programmable live queries, streaming logs, and effective management of osquery across 100,000+ servers, containers, and laptops. It's especially useful for talking to multiple devices at the same time.

Try Fleet

With Node.js and Docker installed:

# Install the Fleet command-line tool
sudo npm install -g fleetctl
# Run a local demo of the Fleet server
sudo fleetctl preview

Windows users can omit sudo, and should run the command in Cmd/PowerShell as administrators.

The Fleet UI is now available at http://localhost:1337.

Now what?

Check out the Ask questions about your devices tutorial to learn where to see your devices in Fleet, how to add Fleet's standard query library, and how to ask questions about your devices by running queries.

Team

Fleet is independently backed and actively maintained with the help of many amazing contributors.

📖 In keeping with our value of openness, Fleet Device Management's company handbook is public and open source. You can read about the history of Fleet and osquery and our commitment to improving the product. To upgrade from Fleet ≤3.2.0, just follow the upgrading steps for the latest release from this repository (it'll work out of the box).

Documentation

Documentation for Fleet can be found here.

Community

Chat

Please join us in the #fleet channel on osquery Slack.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, whether you answer questions on Slack/GitHub/StackOverflow/Twitter, improve the documentation or website, write a tutorial, give a talk, start a local osquery meetup, troubleshoot reported issues, or submit a patch. The Fleet code of conduct is on GitHub.

Banner featuring a futuristic cloud city with the Fleet logo

