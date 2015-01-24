fleck is a functional styled library for string inflection that doesn't pollute String.prototype .

Basic Use

All the inflections are stored inside fleck . They are:

fleck.capitalize( 'acme' ) == 'Acme' fleck.camelize( 'border-radius' ) == 'borderRadius' fleck.camelize( 'border-radius' , true ) == 'BorderRadius' fleck.upperCamelize( 'we-the-people' ) == 'WeThePeople' fleck.dasherize( 'we_the_people' ) == 'we-the-people' fleck.underscore( "camelCase" ) == 'camel_case' fleck.underscore( "CamelCase" ) == 'camel_case' fleck.underscore( "dash-es" ) == 'dash_es' fleck.underscore( "Name::Spaced" ) == 'name_spaced' fleck.pluralize( 'dog' ) == 'dogs' fleck.pluralize( 'person' ) == 'people' fleck.pluralize( 'sheep' ) == 'sheep' fleck.singularize( 'dogs' ) == 'dog' fleck.singularize( 'people' ) == 'person' fleck.strip( ' hello! ' ) == 'hello!' fleck.ordinalize( 4 ) == "4th" fleck.ordinalize( "13" ) == "13th" fleck.ordinalize( "122" ) == "122nd"

Functional Programing

fleck doesn't contain any unpredictable javascript object orientation. Feel free to combine with other functional libraries at will; no new anonymous functions, no silly bind s:

_.each([ 'dog' , 'cat' , 'mouse' ], fleck.pluralize) == [ "dogs" , "cats" , "mice" ] $.ajax({ url : '/data/sync_from_server/new/uncountablewords' , success : fleck.uncountable })

Chaining

Inflections can be chained using fleck.inflect