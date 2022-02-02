Agendash

A Dashboard for Agenda.

Features

Job status auto-refreshes: 60-second polling by default.

Schedule a new job from the UI.

Dive in to see more details about the job, like the json data.

Requeue a job. Clone the data and run immediately.

Delete jobs. Useful for cleaning up old completed jobs.

Search jobs by name and metadata. Supports querying by Mongo Object Id.

Pagination

Responsive UI

Screenshots

Dashboard

Create jobs

Search by name, metadata, job status

Responsive UI

Troubleshooting

Index for sorting

It may be required to create the following index for faster sorting (see #24)

db .agendaJobs .ensureIndex({ "nextRunAt" : - 1 , "lastRunAt" : - 1 , "lastFinishedAt" : - 1 }, "agendash" )

Roadmap

Get more test coverage

Get more test coverage Add middlewares for fastify, and other express-like libraries

Add middlewares for fastify, and other express-like libraries You decide! Submit a feature request

Install

npm install --save agendash

Note: Agendash requires mongodb version >2.6.0 to perform the needed aggregate queries. This is your mongo database version, not your node package version! To check your database version, connect to mongo and run db.version() .

Middleware usage

Express

Agendash provides Express middleware you can use at a specified path, for example this will make Agendash available on your site at the /dash path. Note: Do not try to mount Agendash at the root level like app.use('/', Agendash(agenda)) .

var express = require ( "express" ); var app = express(); var Agenda = require ( "agenda" ); var Agendash = require ( "agendash" ); var agenda = new Agenda({ db : { address : "mongodb://127.0.0.1/agendaDb" } }); app.use( "/dash" , Agendash(agenda));

By mounting Agendash as middleware on a specific path, you may provide your own authentication for that path. For example if you have an authenticated session using passport, you can protect the dashboard path like this:

app.use( "/dash" , function ( req, res, next ) { if (!req.user || !req.user.is_admin) { res.send( 401 ); } else { next(); } }, Agendash(agenda) );

Other middlewares will come soon in the folder /lib/middlewares/ . You'll just have to update the last line to require the middleware you need:

app.use( "/agendash" , Agendash(agenda, { middleware : "connect" , }) );

Note that if you use a CSRF protection middleware like csurf , you might need to configure it off for Agendash-routes.

Hapi

A minimum Node.js version 12 is required for @hapi/hapi dependency.

npm i @hapi/inert @hapi/hapi

const agenda = new Agenda().database( "mongodb://127.0.0.1/agendaDb" , "agendaJobs" ); const server = require ( "@hapi/hapi" ).server({ port : 3002 , host : "localhost" , }); await server.register( require ( "@hapi/inert" )); await server.register( Agendash(agenda, { middleware : "hapi" , }) ); await server.start();

Then browse to http://localhost:3002/ .

Koa

npm i koa koa-bodyparser koa-router koa-static

const agenda = new Agenda().database( "mongodb://127.0.0.1/agendaDb" , "agendaJobs" ); const Koa = require ( "koa" ); const app = new Koa(); const middlewares = Agendash(agenda, { middleware : "koa" , }); for ( const middleware of middlewares) { app.use(middleware); } await app.listen( 3002 );

Then browse to http://localhost:3002/ .

Fastify

npm i fastify

const agenda = new Agenda().database( "mongodb://127.0.0.1/agendaDb" , "agendaJobs" ); const Fastify = require ( "fastify" ); const fastify = new Fastify(); fastify.register( Agendash( agenda, { middleware : "fastify" } ); ); await fastify.listen( 3002 );

Then browse to http://localhost:3002/ .

Standalone usage

Agendash comes with a standalone Express app which you can use like this:

./node_modules/.bin/agendash --db=mongodb://localhost/agendaDb --collection=agendaCollection --port=3002

or like this, for default collection agendaJobs and default port 3000 :

./node_modules/.bin/agendash --db=mongodb://localhost/agendaDb

If you are using npm >= 5.2, then you can use npx:

npx agendash --db=mongodb://localhost/agendaDb --collection=agendaCollection --port=3002

Then browse to http://localhost:3002/ .

Docker usage

Agendash can also be run within a Docker container like this:

docker run -p 3000:3000 \ --env MONGODB_URI=mongo://myUser:myPass@myHost/myDb \ --env COLLECTION=myAgendaCollection agenda/agendash