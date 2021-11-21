flattree

Convert hierarchical tree structure to flat structure. With a flat structure, it allows you to scroll a large tree easily with virtualization.

Check out infinite-tree to see how it integrated with FlatTree.

Installation

npm install --save flattree

Examples

Given a hierarchical tree structure like this, you can build a tree in any form. For example:

Flat List View

File: examples/test1.js

<root>: path=".0", parent="", children=2, total=11, depth=0, prefix="0", open=1, lastChild=1 Alpha: path=".0.0", parent=".0", children=0, total=0, depth=1, prefix="00", open=0, lastChild=0 Bravo: path=".0.1", parent=".0", children=3, total=9, depth=1, prefix="00", open=1, lastChild=1 Charlie: path=".0.1.0", parent=".0.1", children=2, total=4, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0 Delta: path=".0.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.0", children=2, total=2, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=0 Echo: path=".0.1.0.0.0", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=0 Foxtrot: path=".0.1.0.0.1", parent=".0.1.0.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00011", open=0, lastChild=1 Golf: path=".0.1.0.1", parent=".0.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=0, lastChild=1 Hotel: path=".0.1.1", parent=".0.1", children=1, total=2, depth=2, prefix="000", open=1, lastChild=0 India: path=".0.1.1.0", parent=".0.1.1", children=1, total=1, depth=3, prefix="0001", open=1, lastChild=1 Juliet: path=".0.1.1.0.0", parent=".0.1.1.0", children=0, total=0, depth=4, prefix="00010", open=0, lastChild=1 Kilo: path=".0.1.2", parent=".0.1", children=0, total=0, depth=2, prefix="000", open=0, lastChild=1

Nested Hierarchy

File: examples/test2.js

< root > (.0) ├── Alpha (.0.0) └─┬ Bravo (.0.1) ├─┬ Charlie (.0.1.0) | ├─┬ Delta (.0.1.0.0) | | ├── Echo (.0.1.0.0.0) | | └── Foxtrot (.0.1.0.0.1) | └── Golf (.0.1.0.1) ├─┬ Hotel (.0.1.1) | └─┬ India (.0.1.1.0) | └── Juliet (.0.1.1.0.0) └── Kilo (.0.1.2)

Single Root Node

File: examples/test3.js

- < root > ( .0 ) Alpha ( .0 .0 ) - Bravo ( .0 .1 ) - Charlie ( .0 .1 .0 ) + Delta ( .0 .1 .0 .0 ) Golf ( .0 .1 .0 .1 ) - Hotel ( .0 .1 .1 ) - India ( .0 .1 .1 .0 ) Juliet ( .0 .1 .1 .0 .0 ) Kilo ( .0 .1 .2 )

Multiple Root Nodes

File: examples/test4.js

Alpha ( .0 ) - Bravo ( .1 ) - Charlie ( .1 .0 ) + Delta ( .1 .0 .0 ) Golf ( .1 .0 .1 ) - Hotel ( .1 .1 ) - India ( .1 .1 .0 ) Juliet ( .1 .1 .0 .0 ) Kilo ( .1 .2 )

Usage

var flatten = require ( 'flattree' ).flatten; var tree = { id : 'fruit' , label : 'Fruit' , children : [ { id : 'apple' , label : 'Apple' }, { id : 'banana' , label : 'Banana' , children : [{ id : 'cherry' , label : 'Cherry' }] } ] }; flatten(tree, { openNodes : [ 'fruit' , 'banana' ], openAllNodes : false , throwOnEerror : false });

This demostrates how to open a node and rebuild the tree:

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var flatten = require ( 'flattree' ).flatten; var nodes = flatten( require ( './test/fixtures/tree.json' )); var index = _.findIndex(nodes, { 'id' : 'fruit' }); var node = nodes[index]; var siblingNodes = flatten(node.children, { openNodes : [ 'fruit' ] }); nodes.splice.apply(nodes, [index + 1 , 0 ].concat(siblingNodes)); console .log(nodes);

This demostrates how to close a node and rebuild the tree:

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var flatten = require ( 'flattree' ).flatten; var nodes = flatten( require ( './test/fixtures/tree.json' ), { openAllNodes : true }); var index = _.findIndex(nodes, { 'id' : 'banana' }); var node = nodes[index]; var deleteCount = node.state.total; var p = node; while (p) { p.state.total = (p.state.total - deleteCount); p = p.parent; } nodes.splice(index + 1 , deleteCount); console .log(nodes);

API

https://github.com/cheton/flattree/wiki/API

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Cheton Wu

Licensed under the MIT License.