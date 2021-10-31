flattie

A tiny (203B) and fast utility to flatten an object with customizable glue

This module recursively squashes an Object/Array. The output is a flat object – AKA, it has a single level of depth.

By default, the . character is used to glue/join layers' keys together. This is customizable.

Finally, by default, any keys with nullish values ( null and undefined ) are not included in the return object.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { flattie } from 'flattie' ; flattie({ a : 'hi' , b : { a : null , b : [ 'foo' , '' , null , 'bar' ], d : 'hello' , e : { a : 'yo' , b : undefined , c : 'sup' , d : 0 , f : [ { foo : 123 , bar : 123 }, { foo : 465 , bar : 456 }, ] } }, c : 'world' });

Note: null and undefined values are purged by default.

API

Returns: Object

Returns a new object with a single level of depth.

Important: An object is always returned despite input type.

input

Type: Object|Array

The object to flatten.

glue

Type: String

Default: .

A string used to join parent key names to nested child key names.

const foo = { bar : 123 }; flattie({ foo }); flattie({ foo }, '???' );

keepNullish

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether or not null and undefined values should be kept.

const foo = [ 'hello' , null , NaN , undefined , , 'world' ]; flattie({ foo }); flattie({ foo }, '.' , true );

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Load Time: flat 1. 047ms flatten-object 1. 239ms flat-obj 0. 997ms flattie 0. 258ms Validation: ✔ flat ✔ flatten-object ✔ flat-obj ✔ flattie Benchmark: flat x 186 ,487 ops/sec ±1.28% (86 runs sampled) flatten-object x 199 ,476 ops/sec ±1.01% (93 runs sampled) flat-obj x 393 ,574 ops/sec ±1.41% (95 runs sampled) flattie x 909 ,734 ops/sec ±0.82% (93 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards