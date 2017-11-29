I am not working with Node.js nowadays, so I am not maintaining this module. Latest
npm already flat dependencies by default and if you use latest Node.js version, you don't need
flatten-packages.
Flatten packages in node_modules
Nested node_modules are subjectively messy and sometimes we want it to be flat. Note that your node_modules might be exploded. Use it wisely.
$ npm install -g flatten-packages
Run executable
flatten-packages to rearrange all packages in node_modules folder in the project directory. Flatten will delete older version of a package. You should take care of version breaking changes related errors.
$ cd PROJECT_DIRECTORY
$ flatten-packages
You can specify
PROJECT_DIRECTORY to flatten
$ flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY
PROJECT_DIRECTORY is a project directory, not a node_modules directory in
PROJECT_DIRECTORY
You can use info mode by adding
-i to the command. It will list all duplicate packages. Info mode do not flatten
PROJECT_DIRECTORY
$ flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY -i
Sometimes you need to fill dependency part of package.json. Use can use printed output using
-p
$ flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY -p
When using automated deployment which will execute
npm install before running your nodejs script, you will need to somehow execute
flatten-packages after all dependencies are installed.
MIT