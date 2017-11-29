This Project is Not Maintained Anymore

I am not working with Node.js nowadays, so I am not maintaining this module. Latest npm already flat dependencies by default and if you use latest Node.js version, you don't need flatten-packages .

Flatten Packages

Flatten packages in node_modules

Nested node_modules are subjectively messy and sometimes we want it to be flat. Note that your node_modules might be exploded. Use it wisely.

Installation

npm install -g flatten-packages

How to use

Run executable flatten-packages to rearrange all packages in node_modules folder in the project directory. Flatten will delete older version of a package. You should take care of version breaking changes related errors.

cd PROJECT_DIRECTORY flatten-packages

You can specify PROJECT_DIRECTORY to flatten

flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY

PROJECT_DIRECTORY is a project directory, not a node_modules directory in PROJECT_DIRECTORY

Info mode

You can use info mode by adding -i to the command. It will list all duplicate packages. Info mode do not flatten PROJECT_DIRECTORY

flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY -i

Print first level node_modules

Sometimes you need to fill dependency part of package.json. Use can use printed output using -p

flatten-packages PROJECT_DIRECTORY -p

Automatic deployment

When using automated deployment which will execute npm install before running your nodejs script, you will need to somehow execute flatten-packages after all dependencies are installed.

License

MIT