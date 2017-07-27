Converts an object literal with deeply nested nodes to a simple key/value object. In other words converts this:
{
foo: 1,
bar: {
sub1: 2,
sub2: {
sub3: 3
}
}
}
To this:
{
foo: 1,
'bar.sub1': 2,
'bar.sub2.sub3': 3
}
npm install flatten-obj
var flatten = require('flatten-obj')()
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: 1
}
}
// outputs `{ 'foo.bar': 1 }`
console.log(flatten(obj))
Some objects migth seem like object literals, but shouldn't be flattened. To avoid this, you can supply a list of classes that shouldn't be flattened when the object is traversed:
var Klass = function () {
this.baz = 1
}
var flatten = require('flatten-obj')({ blacklist: [Klass] })
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: new Klass()
}
}
// outputs `{ 'foo.bar': { baz: 1 } }`
console.log(flatten(obj))
You can use a custom separator character to join keys:
var flatten = require('flatten-obj')({ separator: '/' })
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: 42
}
}
// outputs `{ 'foo/bar': 42 }`
console.log(flatten(obj))
Only return the leaf nodes
var flatten = require('flatten-obj')({ onlyLeaves: true })
var obj = {
sub: {
foo: 1,
bar: {
baz: 2
}
}
}
// outputs `{ foo: 1, baz: 2 }`
console.log(flatten(obj))
MongoDB data types like
ObjectId or
Timestamp looks like regular
object literals and should be handled with care. So you would normally
want to add those to the blacklist:
var mongodb = require('mongodb')
var flatten = require('flatten-obj')({ blacklist: [
mongodb.ObjectID,
mongodb.DBRef,
mongodb.Timestamp,
mongodb.MinKey,
mongodb.MaxKey,
mongodb.Long
]})
This module currenly leaves arrays and their content in place. I.e. the
keys
foo and
bar in the following object isn't modified:
{
foo: [1, 2, 3],
bar: [{ foo: 1 }, { bar: 2 }]
}
If you are familiar with MongoDB you know though that it's possible to update single elements of an array using the dot-notation-syntax.
Open a pull request or tell me about your use case if you'd like the above object to be converted to:
{
foo: [1, 2, 3],
'bar.0.foo': 1,
'bar.1.bar': 2
}
MIT