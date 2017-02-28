A realtime editor for curating data as a team. flatsheet.io
This version of Flatsheet is an in-progress rewrite using Node.js. The first version of Flatsheet was a Ruby on Rails prototype.
Many aspects of the project are incomplete, but things are far enough along that it will be useful if you want to install it and experiment in a development environment.
Want to see an early demo of the real-time editor? Go here: http://flatsheet-realtime.herokuapp.com/
Open issues represent current todo list: github.com/flatsheet/flatsheet/issues
There are two ways to get flatsheet running:
Cloning the repo is best for testing things out & developing flatsheet, but works fine for other purposes. You just have to be prepared to manually pull & merge changes to your server.
git clone git@github.com:flatsheet/flatsheet.git
cd flatsheet
npm install
This is a good option for when you're using flatsheet in production, because you can make use of npm to install and update flatsheet.
flatsheet for your project (or whatever you like)
cd flatsheet
npm init
npm install flatsheet --save
npm install response --save
data:
mkdir data
var server = require('flatsheet')({
site: {
title: 'flatsheet',
email: 'hi@example.com',
url: 'http://127.0.0.1:3333',
contact: 'your full name'
},
db: __dirname + '/data'
});
server.listen();
SENDGRID_USER=yourusername
SENDGRID_PASS=yourpassword
flatsheet script and a
start script to the
scripts field in your package.json file:
"scripts": {
"flatsheet": "flatsheet",
"start": "node app.js"
},
{
"name": "flatsheet-example",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "app.js",
"scripts": {
"flatsheet": "flatsheet",
"start": "node app.js"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
npm run flatsheet accounts create-admin. You'll be prompted for email, username, & password.
npm run flatsheet accounts list to see that your admin account was created.
npm start to start the server.
npm run watch.
npm run-script debug. You add breakpoints in the code with
debugger
http://127.0.0.1:3333 and log in with the admin account credentials.
http://127.0.0.1:3333/accounts/invite
This project is supported in part by a code sprint grant from OpenNews.
More info at the Flatsheet blog.