openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flatpickr

by flatpickr
4.6.9 (see all)

lightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

574K

GitHub Stars

14.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

262

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/59
Read All Reviews
navanshu

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Abandoned

Readme

flatpickr - javascript datetime picker

Actions Status

Coverage npm version CDNJS License

blue green confetti red default dark

Motivation

Almost every large SPA or project involves date and time input. Browser's native implementations of those are inconsistent and limited in functionality. Most other libraries require you to pull in heavy dependencies like jQuery, Bootstrap, and moment.js. I wanted something that was good-looking out of the box, dependency-free, powerful, and extensible.

Feature overview:

  • Dependency-free (no bloated bundles)
  • Simple, polished UX
  • Date + time input
  • Range selections
  • Ability to select multiple dates
  • Can be used as just a time picker
  • Display dates in a human-friendly format
  • Easily disable specific dates, date ranges, or any date using arbitrary logic
  • Week numbers
  • 51 locales
  • 8 colorful themes (incl. dark and material)
  • Numerous plugins
  • Libraries available for React, Angular, Vue, Ember, and more

flatpickr provides more functionality at a fraction of the size of other libraries.

Compatibility

IE9 and up, Edge, iOS Safari 6+, Chrome 8+, Firefox 6+

Install & Use

Demos and documentation: https://flatpickr.js.org

See also:

Supporting flatpickr

flatpickr will never change its license, pester users for donations, or engage in other user-hostile behavior.

Nevertheless, if you enjoyed working with this library or if its made your life easier, you can buy me a cup of coffee :)

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
navanshu24 Ratings2 Reviews
3 months ago
Poor Documentation
Slow
Abandoned

For basic usage it is okay but tends to be really slow and doesn't work correctly also the documentation is bad.

0
sachin shresthaRatlam(M.P.)46 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
shengqiang9963 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings1 Review
5 months ago
ngoquangnam2 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
vd
vanillajs-datepickerA vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@material-ui/pickersDate & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
791K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
dat
daterangepickerJavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
dip
date-input-polyfillAutomatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

flatpickr
flatpickr.js.orgflatpickrA lightweight and powerful datetimepicker
How to use Flatpickr — Steemit
steemit.com4 years agoHow to use Flatpickr — SteemitIn this tutorial I’ll guide you to use flatpickr for replacement default datetime picker UI on your website.… by riyo.s94
Flat Style JavaScript Date Picker - flatpickr | CSS Script
www.cssscript.com1 year agoFlat Style JavaScript Date Picker - flatpickr | CSS Scriptflatpickr is a powerful and customizable JavaScript library which enables the visitor to pick a date/time/date range from a calendar.
Metronic - Bootstrap 5 HTML, VueJS, React, Angular & Laravel Admin Dashboard Theme
keenthemes.comMetronic - Bootstrap 5 HTML, VueJS, React, Angular & Laravel Admin Dashboard ThemeThe most advanced Bootstrap Admin Theme on Themeforest trusted by 94,000 beginners and professionals. Multi-demo, Dark Mode, RTL support and complete React, Angular, Vue & Laravel versions. Grab your copy now and get life-time updates for free.
Flatpickr TimePicker Only Example - JSFiddle - Code Playground
jsfiddle.netFlatpickr TimePicker Only Example - JSFiddle - Code PlaygroundTest your JavaScript, CSS, HTML or CoffeeScript online with JSFiddle code editor.