FlatList React

A helpful react utility component intended to simplify handling rendering list with ease. It can handle grouping , sorting , filtering , searching , sorting , paginating , styling with very simple props.

Dear React Native Developer

This is not intended for React-Native usage. Although some features will still work, others will just break your application. Use at your own risk.

Install

Make sure you are running react and react-dom version 16.8.0+.

npm install flatlist-react

Quick Start

Take in consideration the following list passed to component PeopleList :

people = [ {firstName: 'Elson' , lastName: 'Correia' , info: {age: 24 }}, {firstName: 'John' , lastName: 'Doe' , info: {age: 18 }}, {firstName: 'Jane' , lastName: 'Doe' , info: {age: 34 }}, {firstName: 'Maria' , lastName: 'Carvalho' , info: {age: 22 }}, {firstName: 'Kelly' , lastName: 'Correia' , info:{age: 23 }}, {firstName: 'Don' , lastName: 'Quichote' , info: {age: 39 }}, {firstName: 'Marcus' , lastName: 'Correia' , info: {age: 0 }}, {firstName: 'Bruno' , lastName: 'Gonzales' , info: {age: 25 }}, {firstName: 'Alonzo' , lastName: 'Correia' , info: {age: 44 }} ] <PeopleList people={people}/>

Now inside your component file, we create a function renderPerson that will be passed to renderItem :

// PeopleList.jsx import FlatList from 'flatlist-react'; ... renderPerson = (person, idx) => { return ( <li key={idx}> <b>{person.firstName} {person.lastName}</b> (<span>{person.info.age}</span>) </li> ); } ... return ( <ul> <FlatList list={this.props.people} renderItem={this.renderPerson} renderWhenEmpty={() => <div>List is empty!</div>} sortBy={["firstName", {key: "lastName", descending: true}]} groupBy={person => person.info.age > 18 ? 'Over 18' : 'Under 18'} /> </ul> )

Full Documentation