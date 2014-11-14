Encapsulated commands for managing configuration in flatiron CLI apps
At its core
flatiron-cli-config is a broadway-compatible plugin which can be used by any
flatiron application:
var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
//
// Configure the Application to be a CLI app with
// a JSON configuration file `test-config.json`
//
app.name = 'app.js';
app.config.file({ file: 'test-config.json' });
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
usage: 'A simple CLI app using flatiron-cli-config'
});
//
// Expose CLI commands using `flatiron-cli-config`
//
app.use(require('flatiron-cli-config'));
if (!module.parent) {
//
// Start the application
//
app.start();
}
If you run the above script:
$ node app.js config set foo bar
$ node app.js config get foo
The output will be:
data: foo bar
And the contents of
test-config.json will be:
{ "foo": "bar" }
$ node examples/app.js help config
help: `app.js config *` commands allow you to edit your
help: local app.js configuration file. Valid commands are:
help:
help: app.js config list
help: app.js config set <key> <value>
help: app.js config get <key>
help: app.js config delete <key>
{
//
// Name of the store in `app.config` to use for `config list`. [Default: all config]
//
store: 'file'
//
// Set of properties which cannot be deleted using `config delete <key>`
//
restricted: ['foo', 'bar'],
//
// Set of functions which will execute before named commands: get, set, list, delete
//
before: { list: function () { ... } }
}
curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
[sudo] npm install flatiron-cli-config
Tests are written in vows and give complete coverage of all APIs and storage engines.
$ npm test