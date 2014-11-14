Encapsulated commands for managing configuration in flatiron CLI apps

Example

At its core flatiron-cli-config is a broadway-compatible plugin which can be used by any flatiron application:

var flatiron = require ( 'flatiron' ), app = flatiron.app; app.name = 'app.js' ; app.config.file({ file : 'test-config.json' }); app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, { usage : 'A simple CLI app using flatiron-cli-config' }); app.use( require ( 'flatiron-cli-config' )); if (! module .parent) { app.start(); }

If you run the above script:

$ node app.js config set foo bar $ node app.js config get foo

The output will be:

data : foo bar

And the contents of test-config.json will be:

{ "foo" : "bar" }

API Documentation

Commands exposed

$ node examples/app.js help config help : `app.js config *` commands allow you to edit your help : local app.js configuration file. Valid commands are: help : help : app.js config list help : app.js config set <key> <value> help : app.js config get <key> help : app.js config delete <key>

Options

{ store : 'file' restricted : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], before : { list : function ( ) { ... } } }

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing flatiron-cli-config

[sudo] npm install flatiron-cli-config

Run Tests

Tests are written in vows and give complete coverage of all APIs and storage engines.

$ npm test

License: MIT