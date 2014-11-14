openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flatiron-cli-config

by flatiron
0.1.5 (see all)

Encapsulated commands for managing configuration in flatiron CLI apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

329

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

flatiron-cli-config

Encapsulated commands for managing configuration in flatiron CLI apps

Example

At its core flatiron-cli-config is a broadway-compatible plugin which can be used by any flatiron application:

  var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
      app = flatiron.app;

  //
  // Configure the Application to be a CLI app with
  // a JSON configuration file `test-config.json`
  //
  app.name = 'app.js';
  app.config.file({ file: 'test-config.json' });
  app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
    usage: 'A simple CLI app using flatiron-cli-config'
  });

  //
  // Expose CLI commands using `flatiron-cli-config`
  //
  app.use(require('flatiron-cli-config'));

  if (!module.parent) {
    //
    // Start the application
    //
    app.start();
  }

If you run the above script:

  $ node app.js config set foo bar
  $ node app.js config get foo

The output will be:

  data: foo bar

And the contents of test-config.json will be:

  { "foo": "bar" }

API Documentation

Commands exposed

  $ node examples/app.js help config
  help:   `app.js config *` commands allow you to edit your
  help:   local app.js configuration file. Valid commands are:
  help:
  help:   app.js config list
  help:   app.js config set    <key> <value>
  help:   app.js config get    <key>
  help:   app.js config delete <key>

Options

  {
    //
    // Name of the store in `app.config` to use for `config list`. [Default: all config]
    //
    store: 'file'

    //
    // Set of properties which cannot be deleted using `config delete <key>`
    //
    restricted: ['foo', 'bar'],

    //
    // Set of functions which will execute before named commands: get, set, list, delete
    //
    before: { list: function () { ... } }
  }

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

  curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing flatiron-cli-config

  [sudo] npm install flatiron-cli-config

Run Tests

Tests are written in vows and give complete coverage of all APIs and storage engines.

  $ npm test

Author: Charlie Robbins

License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial