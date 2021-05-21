Flatbush

A really fast static spatial index for 2D points and rectangles in JavaScript.

An efficient implementation of the packed Hilbert R-tree algorithm. Enables fast spatial queries on a very large number of objects (e.g. millions), which is very useful in maps, data visualizations and computational geometry algorithms.

Similar to RBush, with the following key differences:

Static : you can't add/remove items after initial indexing.

: you can't add/remove items after initial indexing. Faster indexing and search, with much lower memory footprint.

indexing and search, with much lower footprint. Index is stored as a single array buffer (so you can transfer it between threads or store it as a compact binary file).

Supports geographic locations with the geoflatbush extension.

Usage

const index = new Flatbush( 1000 ); for ( const p of items) { index.add(p.minX, p.minY, p.maxX, p.maxY); } index.finish(); const found = index.search(minX, minY, maxX, maxY).map( ( i ) => items[i]); const neighborIds = index.neighbors(x, y, 5 ); postMessage(index.data, [index.data]); const index = Flatbush.from(e.data);

Install

Install using NPM ( npm install flatbush ) or Yarn ( yarn add flatbush ), then:

import Flatbush from 'flatbush' ; const Flatbush = require ( 'flatbush' );

Or use a browser build directly:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/flatbush@3.2.1/flatbush.min.js" > </ script >

API

new Flatbush(numItems[, nodeSize, ArrayType])

Creates a Flatbush index that will hold a given number of items ( numItems ). Additionally accepts:

nodeSize : size of the tree node ( 16 by default); experiment with different values for best performance (increasing this value makes indexing faster and queries slower, and vise versa).

: size of the tree node ( by default); experiment with different values for best performance (increasing this value makes indexing faster and queries slower, and vise versa). ArrayType : the array type used for coordinates storage ( Float64Array by default); other types may be faster in certain cases (e.g. Int32Array when your data is integer).

Adds a given rectangle to the index. Returns a zero-based, incremental number that represents the newly added rectangle.

Performs indexing of the added rectangles. Their number must match the one provided when creating a Flatbush object.

Returns an array of indices of items intersecting or touching a given bounding box. Item indices refer to the value returned by index.add() .

const ids = index.search( 10 , 10 , 20 , 20 );

If given a filterFn , calls it on every found item (passing an item index) and only includes it if the function returned a truthy value.

const ids = index.search( 10 , 10 , 20 , 20 , (i) => items[i].foo === 'bar' );

Returns an array of item indices in order of distance from the given x, y (known as K nearest neighbors, or KNN). Item indices refer to the value returned by index.add() .

const ids = index.neighbors( 10 , 10 , 5 );

maxResults and maxDistance are Infinity by default. Also accepts a filterFn similar to index.search .

Recreates a Flatbush index from raw ArrayBuffer data (that's exposed as index.data on a previously indexed Flatbush instance). Very useful for transferring indices between threads or storing them in a file.

Properties

data : array buffer that holds the index.

: array buffer that holds the index. minX , minY , maxX , maxY : bounding box of the data.

, , , : bounding box of the data. numItems : number of stored items.

: number of stored items. nodeSize : number of items in a node tree.

: number of items in a node tree. ArrayType : array type used for internal coordinates storage.

: array type used for internal coordinates storage. IndexArrayType : array type used for internal item indices storage.

Performance

Running npm run bench with Node v10.11.0: