A really fast static spatial index for 2D points and rectangles in JavaScript.
An efficient implementation of the packed Hilbert R-tree algorithm. Enables fast spatial queries on a very large number of objects (e.g. millions), which is very useful in maps, data visualizations and computational geometry algorithms.
Similar to RBush, with the following key differences:
Supports geographic locations with the geoflatbush extension.
// initialize Flatbush for 1000 items
const index = new Flatbush(1000);
// fill it with 1000 rectangles
for (const p of items) {
index.add(p.minX, p.minY, p.maxX, p.maxY);
}
// perform the indexing
index.finish();
// make a bounding box query
const found = index.search(minX, minY, maxX, maxY).map((i) => items[i]);
// make a k-nearest-neighbors query
const neighborIds = index.neighbors(x, y, 5);
// instantly transfer the index from a worker to the main thread
postMessage(index.data, [index.data]);
// reconstruct the index from a raw array buffer
const index = Flatbush.from(e.data);
Install using NPM (
npm install flatbush) or Yarn (
yarn add flatbush), then:
// import as an ES module
import Flatbush from 'flatbush';
// or require as a CommonJS module
const Flatbush = require('flatbush');
Or use a browser build directly:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/flatbush@3.2.1/flatbush.min.js"></script>
Creates a Flatbush index that will hold a given number of items (
numItems). Additionally accepts:
nodeSize: size of the tree node (
16 by default); experiment with different values for best performance (increasing this value makes indexing faster and queries slower, and vise versa).
ArrayType: the array type used for coordinates storage (
Float64Array by default);
other types may be faster in certain cases (e.g.
Int32Array when your data is integer).
Adds a given rectangle to the index. Returns a zero-based, incremental number that represents the newly added rectangle.
Performs indexing of the added rectangles.
Their number must match the one provided when creating a
Flatbush object.
Returns an array of indices of items intersecting or touching a given bounding box. Item indices refer to the value returned by
index.add().
const ids = index.search(10, 10, 20, 20);
If given a
filterFn, calls it on every found item (passing an item index)
and only includes it if the function returned a truthy value.
const ids = index.search(10, 10, 20, 20, (i) => items[i].foo === 'bar');
Returns an array of item indices in order of distance from the given
x, y
(known as K nearest neighbors, or KNN). Item indices refer to the value returned by
index.add().
const ids = index.neighbors(10, 10, 5); // returns 5 ids
maxResults and
maxDistance are
Infinity by default.
Also accepts a
filterFn similar to
index.search.
Recreates a Flatbush index from raw
ArrayBuffer data
(that's exposed as
index.data on a previously indexed Flatbush instance).
Very useful for transferring indices between threads or storing them in a file.
data: array buffer that holds the index.
minX,
minY,
maxX,
maxY: bounding box of the data.
numItems: number of stored items.
nodeSize: number of items in a node tree.
ArrayType: array type used for internal coordinates storage.
IndexArrayType: array type used for internal item indices storage.
Running
npm run bench with Node v10.11.0:
|bench
|flatbush
|rbush
|index 1,000,000 rectangles
|263ms
|1208ms
|1000 searches 10%
|594ms
|1105ms
|1000 searches 1%
|68ms
|213ms
|1000 searches 0.01%
|9ms
|27ms
|1000 searches of 100 neighbors
|29ms
|58ms
|1 search of 1,000,000 neighbors
|148ms
|781ms
|100,000 searches of 1 neighbor
|870ms
|1548ms