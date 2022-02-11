FlatBuffers

FlatBuffers is a cross platform serialization library architected for maximum memory efficiency. It allows you to directly access serialized data without parsing/unpacking it first, while still having great forwards/backwards compatibility.

Go to our landing page to browse our documentation.

Supported operating systems

Windows

MacOS X

Linux

Android

And any others with a recent C++ compiler.

Supported programming languages

C++

C#

C

Dart

Go

Java

JavaScript

Lobster

Lua

PHP

Python

Rust

TypeScript

and more in progress...

Contribution

To contribute to this project, see CONTRIBUTING.

Security

Please see our Security Policy for reporting vulnerabilities.

Licensing

Flatbuffers is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.