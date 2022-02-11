openbase logo
flatbuffers

by google
2.0.4 (see all)

FlatBuffers: Memory Efficient Serialization Library

Readme

logo FlatBuffers

FlatBuffers is a cross platform serialization library architected for maximum memory efficiency. It allows you to directly access serialized data without parsing/unpacking it first, while still having great forwards/backwards compatibility.

Go to our landing page to browse our documentation.

Supported operating systems

  • Windows
  • MacOS X
  • Linux
  • Android
  • And any others with a recent C++ compiler.

Supported programming languages

  • C++
  • C#
  • C
  • Dart
  • Go
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Lobster
  • Lua
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Rust
  • TypeScript

and more in progress...

Contribution

To contribute to this project, see CONTRIBUTING.

Security

Please see our Security Policy for reporting vulnerabilities.

Licensing

Flatbuffers is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.


