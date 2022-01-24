openbase logo
flat-ui

by designmodo
2.1.1 (see all)

Flat UI Free - Design Framework (html/css3/less/js). Flat UI is based on Bootstrap, a comfortable, responsive, and functional framework that simplifies the development of websites.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

14.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

Flat UI Free

Flat UI is a beautiful theme for Bootstrap. We have redesigned many of its components to look flat in every pixel.

To get started, check out getting started page or follow instructions below.

Quick start

Three quick start options are available:

Run npm install and bower install to install dependencies.

Read the getting started page for information on the framework contents.

Examples: https://github.com/designmodo/Flat-UI/tree/master/docs/examples.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

flat-ui/
└── app/
  ├── css/
  ├── fonts/
  ├── images/
  ├── scripts/
  └── styles/
      ├── mixins/
      ├── modules/
      ├── flat-ui.scss
      ├── _mixins.scss
      ├── _spaces.scss
      └── _variables.scss
├── dist/
  ├── css/
  ├── fonts/
  ├── images/
  ├── scripts/
├── docs/
  ├── examples/
  ├── components.html
  ├── getting-started.html
  ├── index.html
  └── template.html

We provide compiled CSS and JS (flat-ui.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (flat-ui.min.*). Fonts with icons are included.

Documentation

Flat UI's documentation, included in this repo in the docs directory and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://designmodo.github.io/Flat-UI/docs/components.html.

SASS support

If you are interested in SASS source files - you can visit this project made by @wingrunr21: Designmodo's Flat-UI ported to SASS with support for Flat-UI Pro

Flat UI Free is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) and MIT License - http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html.

You are allowed to use these elements anywhere you want, however we’ll highly appreciate if you will link to our website.

Typeface

Flat UI Free is made using the Lato typeface, which can be downloaded for free here: http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Lato

Designmodo Products

Postcards - https://designmodo.com/postcards/

Create beautiful responsive emails and newsletters with a simple drag & drop. It includes more than 100 modules to help you create custom emails faster than ever before.

Slides Framework - https://designmodo.com/slides/

Slides is a framework based on its own CSS3, JavaScript, and HTML5 language with a unique code and structure that lets you create, with minimum effort, visually captivating websites with a lot of built-in options.

Startup Framework - https://designmodo.com/startup/

Startup Framework is based on Bootstrap and help you to create beautiful and responsive websites. Build your website quickly with an intuitive and easy-to-use drag and drop interface.

Other Resources:

Bootstrap Templates

Newsletter Templates

Website Templates

Designmodo Projects

More products from Designmodo: https://designmodo.com/products/

Designmodo Market: http://market.designmodo.com/

Tutorials: https://designmodo.com/tutorials/

Freebies: https://designmodo.com/freebies/

Affiliate Program (earn money): https://designmodo.com/affiliates/

Reviews: Designmodo reviews

Social Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/designmodo

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/designmodo

RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/designmodo

Google+: https://www.google.com/+Designmodo

