openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ftn

flat-to-nested

by João Nuno Silva
1.1.1 (see all)

Convert a hierarchy from flat to nested representation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

535

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

flat-to-nested

Convert a hierarchy from flat to nested representation.

Build Status

Example

var FlatToNested, flatToNested, flat;

FlatToNested = require('flat-to-nested');
flatToNested = new FlatToNested( /* can take a config object to use other property names */ );

flat = [
    {id: 111, parent: 11},
    {id: 11, parent: 1},
    {id: 12, parent: 1},
    {id: 1}
];

var nested = flatToNested.convert(flat);
console.log(nested);

//  {
//      id: 1,
//      children: [
//          {
//              id: 11,
//              children: [
//                  {
//                      id: 111
//                  }
//              ]
//          },
//          {
//              id: 12
//          }
//      ]
//  }

Configuration

The constructor accepts an optional object with some or all of these properties:

flatToNested = new FlatToNested({
    // The name of the property with the node id in the flat representation
    id: 'id',
    // The name of the property with the parent node id in the flat representation
    parent: 'parent',
    // The name of the property that will hold the children nodes in the nested representation
    children: 'children'
}});

Contributing

Setup

Fork this repository and run npm install on the project root folder to make sure you have all project dependencies installed.

Code Linting

Run npm run lint

This will check both source and tests for code correctness and style compliance.

Running Tests

Run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial