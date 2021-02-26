Convert a hierarchy from flat to nested representation.
var FlatToNested, flatToNested, flat;
FlatToNested = require('flat-to-nested');
flatToNested = new FlatToNested( /* can take a config object to use other property names */ );
flat = [
{id: 111, parent: 11},
{id: 11, parent: 1},
{id: 12, parent: 1},
{id: 1}
];
var nested = flatToNested.convert(flat);
console.log(nested);
// {
// id: 1,
// children: [
// {
// id: 11,
// children: [
// {
// id: 111
// }
// ]
// },
// {
// id: 12
// }
// ]
// }
The constructor accepts an optional object with some or all of these properties:
flatToNested = new FlatToNested({
// The name of the property with the node id in the flat representation
id: 'id',
// The name of the property with the parent node id in the flat representation
parent: 'parent',
// The name of the property that will hold the children nodes in the nested representation
children: 'children'
}});
Fork this repository and run
npm install on the project root folder to make sure you have all project dependencies installed.
Run
npm run lint
This will check both source and tests for code correctness and style compliance.
Run
npm test