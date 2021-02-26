Convert a hierarchy from flat to nested representation.

Example

var FlatToNested, flatToNested, flat; FlatToNested = require ( 'flat-to-nested' ); flatToNested = new FlatToNested( ); flat = [ { id : 111 , parent : 11 }, { id : 11 , parent : 1 }, { id : 12 , parent : 1 }, { id : 1 } ]; var nested = flatToNested.convert(flat); console .log(nested);

Configuration

The constructor accepts an optional object with some or all of these properties:

flatToNested = new FlatToNested({ id : 'id' , parent : 'parent' , children : 'children' }});

Contributing

Setup

Fork this repository and run npm install on the project root folder to make sure you have all project dependencies installed.

Code Linting

Run npm run lint

This will check both source and tests for code correctness and style compliance.

Running Tests