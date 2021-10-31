A tiny (188B) utility to flatten an object with customizable glue
This module squashes a nested object (including its internal Arrays) so that the output is a flat object – AKA, it has a single level of depth. By default, the
_ character is used to glue/join layers' keys together. This is customizable, of course.
Finally, any keys with nullish values (
null and
undefined) are not included in the return object.
$ npm install --save flat-obj
import flatObj from 'flat-obj';
flatObj({
a: 'hi',
b: {
a: null,
b: ['foo', '', null, 'bar'],
d: 'hello',
e: {
a: 'yo',
b: undefined,
c: 'sup',
d: 0,
f: [
{ foo: 123, bar: 123 },
{ foo: 465, bar: 456 },
]
}
},
c: 'world'
});
// {
// a: 'hi',
// b_b_0: 'foo',
// b_b_1: '',
// b_b_3: 'bar',
// b_d: 'hello',
// b_e_a: 'yo',
// b_e_c: 'sup',
// b_e_d: 0,
// b_e_f_0_foo: 123,
// b_e_f_0_bar: 123,
// b_e_f_1_foo: 465,
// b_e_f_1_bar: 456,
// c: 'world'
// }
Note:
nulland
undefinedvalues are purged.
Returns:
Object
Returns a new object with a single level of depth.
Important: An object is always returned despite
inputtype.
Type:
Object|Array
The object to flatten.
Type:
String
Default:
_
A string used to join parent key names to nested child key names.
const foo = { bar: 123 };
flatObj({ foo }); //=> { foo_bar: 123 }
flatObj({ foo }, '.'); //=> { 'foo.bar': 123 }
Running on Node.js v10.13.0
Validation:
✔ flat
✔ flatten-object
✔ flat-obj@1.x
✔ flat-obj
Benchmark:
flat x 186,002 ops/sec ±1.28% (89 runs sampled)
flatten-object x 188,715 ops/sec ±0.22% (94 runs sampled)
flat-obj@1.x x 274,414 ops/sec ±1.03% (95 runs sampled)
flat-obj x 363,332 ops/sec ±0.57% (97 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards