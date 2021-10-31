A tiny (188B) utility to flatten an object with customizable glue

This module squashes a nested object (including its internal Arrays) so that the output is a flat object – AKA, it has a single level of depth. By default, the _ character is used to glue/join layers' keys together. This is customizable, of course.

Finally, any keys with nullish values ( null and undefined ) are not included in the return object.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import flatObj from 'flat-obj' ; flatObj({ a : 'hi' , b : { a : null , b : [ 'foo' , '' , null , 'bar' ], d : 'hello' , e : { a : 'yo' , b : undefined , c : 'sup' , d : 0 , f : [ { foo : 123 , bar : 123 }, { foo : 465 , bar : 456 }, ] } }, c : 'world' });

Note: null and undefined values are purged.

API

Returns: Object

Returns a new object with a single level of depth.

Important: An object is always returned despite input type.

input

Type: Object|Array

The object to flatten.

glue

Type: String

Default: _

A string used to join parent key names to nested child key names.

const foo = { bar : 123 }; flatObj({ foo }); flatObj({ foo }, '.' );

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Validation : ✔ flat ✔ flatten-object ✔ flat-obj @1 .x ✔ flat-obj Benchmark : flat x 186 , 002 ops/sec ± 1.28% ( 89 runs sampled) flatten-object x 188 , 715 ops/sec ± 0.22% ( 94 runs sampled) flat-obj @1 .x x 274 , 414 ops/sec ± 1.03% ( 95 runs sampled) flat-obj x 363 , 332 ops/sec ± 0.57% ( 97 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards