Fast in-process flat file database for Node.js that supports JSON and caches all data in memory. All data is persisted to an open file using a append-only algorithm ensuring compact file sizes and strong consistency.

npm install flat-file-db

Usage

Pass a database file to use to the flat-file-db constructor and wait for the database to open. When it is open all data has been loaded into memory.

var flatfile = require ( 'flat-file-db' ); var db = flatfile( '/tmp/my.db' ); db.on( 'open' , function ( ) { db.put( 'hello' , { world : 1 }); console .log(db.get( 'hello' )) db.put( 'hey' , { world : 2 }, function ( ) { }); });

If you don't want to wait for it to open use flatfile.sync

var db = flatfile.sync( '/tmp/my.db' ); console .log(db.get( 'hello' ));

If you issue multiple writes the last one will always win

for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { db.put( 'test' , { count :i}, ...); } console .log(db.get( 'test' ));

API

db = flatfile(path, opts) Create a new db instance. Per default fsync is called on all puts. To disable this set opts.fsync = false

db = flatfile.sync(path, opts) Same as above except you do not need to wait for the open event

db.put(key, val, [cb]) Insert or update new key

db.del(key, [cb]) Delete a key

db.get(key) -> doc Get the value of a key

db.has(key) -> bool True if db has key

db.keys() -> list Get all keys as an array

db.clear([cb]) Clears the database of all values

db.close() Close the database

Events

db.on('open') Fired when the db is open and ready for use.

db.on('close') Fired when the db is fully closed

db.on('drain') All puts and deletes are flushed to disk

License

MIT