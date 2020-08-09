Find the nearest flat color for a RGB/Hex input.
# Using npm
npm install --save flat-colors
# Using yarn
yarn add flat-colors
// Dependencies
var FlatColors = require("flat-colors")
// Get the flat red
console.log(FlatColors(255, 0, 0));
// => [211, 84, 0]
// Same thing, but using a rgb array
console.log(FlatColors([255, 0, 0]));
// => [211, 84, 0]
// Still same color but using hex color
console.log(FlatColors("#f00"));
// => [211, 84, 0]
// Random flat color
console.log(FlatColors());
// => [?, ?, ?]
FlatColors(r, g, b)
Finds the nearest flat color for rgb and hex inputs.
r: The color as string in hex format, the red value or the rgb passed as array. If
undefined, a random color will be returned.
g: The green value.
b: The blue value.
toRgb(hex)
Converts a hex format color into rgb.
hex: The color in the hex format.
The color values are taken from flatuicolors.com. 🎨
