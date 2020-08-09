Find the nearest flat color for a RGB/Hex input.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save flat-colors yarn add flat-colors

📋 Example

var FlatColors = require ( "flat-colors" ) console .log(FlatColors( 255 , 0 , 0 )); console .log(FlatColors([ 255 , 0 , 0 ])); console .log(FlatColors( "#f00" )); console .log(FlatColors());

📝 Documentation

Finds the nearest flat color for rgb and hex inputs.

Params

String|Number|Array r : The color as string in hex format, the red value or the rgb passed as array. If undefined , a random color will be returned.

: The color as string in hex format, the red value or the rgb passed as array. If , a random color will be returned. Number g : The green value.

: The green value. Number b : The blue value.

Return

Array An array containing the rgb values of the flat color which was found.

Converts a hex format color into rgb.

Params

String hex : The color in the hex format.

Return

Array The rgb array or null.

🍰 Thanks

The color values are taken from flatuicolors.com. 🎨

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău