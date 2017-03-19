For High-Class Bitches
You must be spoiled by expensive gifts and won't be impressed. Stop reading.
For the Rest of Us
Now that we are alone, let us give you something: 312 free icons for personal and commercial use. No credits required.
But hey, don't get spoiled too quickly. Next time, when we present you with a Tiffany ring, at least pretend you're impressed!
##Good Boy License We’ve released the icon pack either under MIT or the Good Boy License. We invented it. Please do whatever your mom would approve of:
No tattoos!
These 317 icons are the part of a bigger pack available for a fee: https://icons8.com/color-icons (4500 icons as of February 2017).
You can install this package locally either with
npm,
bower, or
jspm.
npm install flat-color-icons
bower install flat-color-icons
