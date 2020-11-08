A stupidly simple key/value storage using files to persist the data
npm i --save flat-cache
var flatCache = require('flat-cache')
// loads the cache, if one does not exists for the given
// Id a new one will be prepared to be created
var cache = flatCache.load('cacheId');
// sets a key on the cache
cache.setKey('key', { foo: 'var' });
// get a key from the cache
cache.getKey('key') // { foo: 'var' }
// fetch the entire persisted object
cache.all() // { 'key': { foo: 'var' } }
// remove a key
cache.removeKey('key'); // removes a key from the cache
// save it to disk
cache.save(); // very important, if you don't save no changes will be persisted.
// cache.save( true /* noPrune */) // can be used to prevent the removal of non visited keys
// loads the cache from a given directory, if one does
// not exists for the given Id a new one will be prepared to be created
var cache = flatCache.load('cacheId', path.resolve('./path/to/folder'));
// The following methods are useful to clear the cache
// delete a given cache
flatCache.clearCacheById('cacheId') // removes the cacheId document if one exists.
// delete all cache
flatCache.clearAll(); // remove the cache directory
I needed a super simple and dumb in-memory cache with optional disk persistance in order to make
a script that will beutify files with
esformatter only execute on the files that were changed since the last run.
To make that possible we need to store the
fileSize and
modificationTime of the files. So a simple
key/value
storage was needed and Bam! this module was born.
load method is called, a folder named
.cache will be created
inside the module directory when
cache.save is called. If you're committing your
node_modules to any vcs, you
might want to ignore the default
.cache folder, or specify a custom directory.
stringify-able ones, meaning no circular references
Object.observe to deliver the changes to disk, but I wanted to keep this module
intentionally dumb and simple
cache.save() is called. If this is not desired, you can pass
true to the save call
like:
cache.save( true /* noPrune */ ).
MIT