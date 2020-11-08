A stupidly simple key/value storage using files to persist the data

install

npm i --save flat-cache

Usage

var flatCache = require ( 'flat-cache' ) var cache = flatCache.load( 'cacheId' ); cache.setKey( 'key' , { foo : 'var' }); cache.getKey( 'key' ) cache.all() cache.removeKey( 'key' ); cache.save(); var cache = flatCache.load( 'cacheId' , path.resolve( './path/to/folder' )); flatCache.clearCacheById( 'cacheId' ) flatCache.clearAll();

Motivation for this module

I needed a super simple and dumb in-memory cache with optional disk persistance in order to make a script that will beutify files with esformatter only execute on the files that were changed since the last run. To make that possible we need to store the fileSize and modificationTime of the files. So a simple key/value storage was needed and Bam! this module was born.

Important notes

If no directory is especified when the load method is called, a folder named .cache will be created inside the module directory when cache.save is called. If you're committing your node_modules to any vcs, you might want to ignore the default .cache folder, or specify a custom directory.

method is called, a folder named will be created inside the module directory when is called. If you're committing your to any vcs, you might want to ignore the default folder, or specify a custom directory. The values set on the keys of the cache should be stringify-able ones, meaning no circular references

ones, meaning no circular references All the changes to the cache state are done to memory

I could have used a timer or Object.observe to deliver the changes to disk, but I wanted to keep this module intentionally dumb and simple

to deliver the changes to disk, but I wanted to keep this module intentionally dumb and simple Non visited keys are removed when cache.save() is called. If this is not desired, you can pass true to the save call like: cache.save( true /* noPrune */ ) .

License

MIT

Changelog

changelog