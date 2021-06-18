English | 简体中文



Flask-State is a lightweight chart plugin for displaying machine state data in your web application.

Monitored Metric: CPU, memory, disk usage, disk IO, Network IO, LoadAVG and boot time.

CPU, memory, disk usage, disk IO, Network IO, LoadAVG and boot time. Extensible: Offers rich customization options, including redis monitoring, user authentication, custom logging, i18n and etc.

Offers rich customization options, including redis monitoring, user authentication, custom logging, i18n and etc. Stable: Solves multiprocessing concurrency problems (if you use gunicorn) built on top of lightweight dependencies.

This project is in active development and thoroughly tested to ensure that Flask-State stays up-to-date with its project roadmap.

Documentation

Check out the live demo, or head over to the tutorial for more instructions.

Installation

Get this plugin from PyPI:

pip install Flask-State

Alternatively, install Flask-State via NPM or include this script tag to the head section of your HTML document:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/yoobool/flask-state@v1.1.4/packages/umd/flask-state.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/yoobool/flask-state@v1.1.4/packages/flask-state.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

npm install flask-state --save

Usage

1. Bind Database Address

from flask_state import DEFAULT_BIND_SQLITE app.config[ 'SQLALCHEMY_BINDS' ] = {DEFAULT_BIND_SQLITE: 'sqlite:///path' }

2. Configure Flask-State

import flask_state flask_state.init_app(app)

3. Include Imports to Views

import 'echarts' ; import 'flask-state/flask-state.min.css' ; import {init} from 'flask-state' ; init({ dom : document .getElementById( 'test' )});

Learn more about advanced configurations in the documentation.

Contributing

See the planning document for a roadmap and existing feature requests.

Flask-State follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

Alternatives

Looking for something else? Try another monitor project:

Community Channel

We're on Gitter! Join the conversation for more questions and inquiries about this project.

License

Flask-State is available under the BSD-3-Clause License.