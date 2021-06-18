openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flask-state

by yoobool
1.1.4 (see all)

Display machine state using Python3 with Flask.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

621

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Project Logo

Contributor Badge Gitter Badge NPM Badge License Badge Python Badge

Flask-State

English | 简体中文

Flask-State is a lightweight chart plugin for displaying machine state data in your web application.

  • Monitored Metric: CPU, memory, disk usage, disk IO, Network IO, LoadAVG and boot time.
  • Extensible: Offers rich customization options, including redis monitoring, user authentication, custom logging, i18n and etc.
  • Stable: Solves multiprocessing concurrency problems (if you use gunicorn) built on top of lightweight dependencies.

This project is in active development and thoroughly tested to ensure that Flask-State stays up-to-date with its project roadmap.

Screenshot

Documentation

Check out the live demo, or head over to the tutorial for more instructions.

Installation

Get this plugin from PyPI:

pip install Flask-State

Alternatively, install Flask-State via NPM or include this script tag to the head section of your HTML document:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/yoobool/flask-state@v1.1.4/packages/umd/flask-state.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/yoobool/flask-state@v1.1.4/packages/flask-state.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

npm install flask-state --save

Usage

1. Bind Database Address

from flask_state import DEFAULT_BIND_SQLITE
app.config['SQLALCHEMY_BINDS'] = {DEFAULT_BIND_SQLITE: 'sqlite:///path'}

2. Configure Flask-State

import flask_state
flask_state.init_app(app)

3. Include Imports to Views

// requires echarts module
import 'echarts';
import 'flask-state/flask-state.min.css';
import {init} from 'flask-state';
// Create a DOM node with ID 'test'. After init() binds the node,
// click to open the listening window
init({dom:document.getElementById('test')});

Learn more about advanced configurations in the documentation.

Contributing

See the planning document for a roadmap and existing feature requests.

Flask-State follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

Alternatives

Looking for something else? Try another monitor project:

Community Channel

We're on Gitter! Join the conversation for more questions and inquiries about this project.

License

Flask-State is available under the BSD-3-Clause License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial