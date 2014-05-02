Flashify

Flash notifications for Express 3 applications

Installation

Firstly install the module via npm:

npm install flashify

Then require it into your application:

var flashify = require ( 'flashify' );

Then tell Express to use the middleware in your configuration function BEFORE app.router :

app. use ( express . cookieParser (' secret ')); app. use ( express . session ()); app. use ( flashify ); app. use ( app . router );

Usage

Flashify binds itself to your request object so you can easily set a flash notification by the following:

app.get( '/secret' , function ( req,res ) { req.flash( 'Sorry, go away' ); res.redirect( '/' ); });

To send a flash notification in the same route with out redirecting, you can do the by using res.flash

app .get ( '/secret' , function(req,res){ if (req.session.isAdmin) { res .flash ( 'info' , 'You are an awesome admin because you use flashify' ); res .render ( 'secret/page' ); } else { req .flash ( 'Sorry, go away' ); res .redirect ( '/' ); } });

Inside your view, you can loop through and get the flash by the following (Example in Jade):

if (flash .message != undefined) li= flash .message

Custom Types and Multiples

You can queue up multiple flash messages with custom types using the same methods as above: