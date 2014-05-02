Flash notifications for Express 3 applications
Firstly install the module via npm:
npm install flashify
Then require it into your application:
var flashify = require('flashify');
Then tell Express to use the middleware in your configuration function BEFORE app.router :
app.use(express.cookieParser('secret'));
app.use(express.session());
app.use(flashify);
app.use(app.router);
Flashify binds itself to your request object so you can easily set a flash notification by the following:
app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
req.flash('Sorry, go away');
res.redirect('/');
});
To send a flash notification in the same route with out redirecting, you can do the by using
res.flash
app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
if (req.session.isAdmin)
{
res.flash('info','You are an awesome admin because you use flashify');
res.render('secret/page');
}
else
{
req.flash('Sorry, go away');
res.redirect('/');
}
});
Inside your view, you can loop through and get the flash by the following (Example in Jade):
if (flash.message != undefined)
li= flash.message
You can queue up multiple flash messages with custom types using the same methods as above:
app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
req.flash('error', 'Some silly error');
req.flash('error', 'Some other silly error');
req.flash('this still queues up as well!')
req.flash('error', 'Some other other silly error');
res.redirect('/');
});