flashify

by Brendan Scarvell
0.1.2 (see all)

Flash notifications for Express 3 applications

Documentation
Downloads/wk

140

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flashify

Flash notifications for Express 3 applications

Installation

Firstly install the module via npm:

npm install flashify

Then require it into your application:

var flashify = require('flashify');

Then tell Express to use the middleware in your configuration function BEFORE app.router :

app.use(express.cookieParser('secret'));
app.use(express.session());
app.use(flashify);
app.use(app.router);

Usage

Flashify binds itself to your request object so you can easily set a flash notification by the following:

app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
  req.flash('Sorry, go away');
  res.redirect('/');
});

To send a flash notification in the same route with out redirecting, you can do the by using res.flash

app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
  if (req.session.isAdmin)
  {
    res.flash('info','You are an awesome admin because you use flashify');
    res.render('secret/page');
  }
  else 
  {
    req.flash('Sorry, go away');
    res.redirect('/');
  }
});

Inside your view, you can loop through and get the flash by the following (Example in Jade):

if (flash.message != undefined)
  li= flash.message

Custom Types and Multiples

You can queue up multiple flash messages with custom types using the same methods as above:

app.get('/secret', function(req,res){
  req.flash('error', 'Some silly error');
  req.flash('error', 'Some other silly error');
  req.flash('this still queues up as well!')
  req.flash('error', 'Some other other silly error');
  res.redirect('/');
});

