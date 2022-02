flashheart





A fully-featured Node.js REST client built for ease-of-use and resilience

flashheart is built on http-transport to provide everything you need to build HTTP-based services with confidence.

Installation

npm install --save flashheart

Usage

const flashheart = require ( 'flashheart' ); const client = flashheart.createClient({ name : 'my_service' , logger : console }); const response = await client.get( 'http://echo.jsontest.com/key/value/' ); console .log(response.body);

Documentation

For more examples and API details, see API documentation

Test

npm test

To generate a test coverage report: