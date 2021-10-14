FlashStore is Key-Value persistent storage with easy to use ES6 Map-like API(both Async and Sync support), powered by LevelDB and TypeScript.
Try the following command
npm install
npm run demo
The basic function as follows:
import { FlashStore } from 'flash-store'
const flashStore = new FlashStore('flashstore.workdir')
await flashStore.set(1, 'a')
console.log(`key: 1, value: ${await flashStore.get(1)}`)
// Output: 'a'
await flashStore.del(1)
console.log(`key: 1, value: ${await flashStore.get(1)}`)
// Output: undefined
|Backend
|Flash Store
|Install NPM Command
|LevelDB
|v1.0
npm install flash-store@1
|SQLite
|v0.20
npm install flash-store@0.20
|Medea
|v0.18
|SnapDB
|v0.16
|RocksDB
|v0.14
npm install flash-store@0.14
|LevelDB
|v0.12
npm install flash-store@0.12
SnapDB & Medea were all deprecated because of lots of unknown bugs.
FlashStore
FlashStore implements the Standard ES6 Map API with Async modification, powered by async-map-like
/**
* ES6 Map API with Async
*/
export interface AsyncMap<K = any, V = any> {
[Symbol.asyncIterator]() : AsyncIterableIterator<[K, V]>
size : Promise<number>
clear () : Promise<void>
delete (key: K) : Promise<void>
entries() : AsyncIterableIterator<[K, V]>
get (key: K) : Promise<V | undefined>
has (key: K) : Promise<boolean>
keys () : AsyncIterableIterator<K>
set (key: K, value: V) : Promise<void>
values () : AsyncIterableIterator<V>
}
class FlashStore<K, V> implements AsyncMap<K, V> {}
FlashStoreSync
FlashStoreSync implements the Standard ES6 Map API:
class FlashStoreSync<K, V> implements Map<K, V> {}
FlashStoreSync can be expected high because it's all in memory.
gte and
lte in
options do not work property. (#4)
workdir in
FlashStore constructor.
LevelDB v7.0.0 support.
string only in this version.
DEPRECATED: Due to #79 #74 and also it is very unstable in production as my experiences. (e.g. memory leak & block event loop)
Medea is a persistent key-value storage library that runs everywhere Node runs.
"It is a pure JS implementation of leveldown and it's almost as fast." — @Raynos link
"The LevelDOWN-compatible wrapper for Medea really opens up the possibility to reuse the modules that have already been created around the LevelUP ecosystem." — @kevinswiber link
Known Issues: FlashStore 会写满磁盘的问题 #155
async function compact (store: FlashStore): Promise<void> {
await store.size
const db = (store as any).levelDb.db.db.db
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
db.compact((err: any) => {
if (err) {
return reject(err)
}
resolve()
})
})
}
@types/
Map interface
Map-like, the difference is that FlashStore is all async.
FlashStoreSync as a in-memory Write-back Cache for Flash-Store
Add a new class
FlashStoreSync which is a in-memory full loaded Write-back Cache for Flash-Store:
cache, lazy writes to
store.
FlashStoreSync is the same as the ES6
Map
Init version, API is LevelDB-like.
flash-store and
memory-card
Short answer:
flash-store is for save data to local filesystem.
memory-card is for save data to a distributed network storage, it can be serialized/deserialized safely with the minimum payload transfered by design.
Long answer:
flash-store and
memory-card are all built by @huan, and they are all follow the ES6 Map API.
flash-store is using a no-sql local file database to maximum the performance, it can be used as a local database, or a local cache for whatever you want to cache from other API.
memory-card is using a local file to store data in JSON format by default, however, it supports more distributed methods and it can be serialized/deserialized safely with the minimum payload for transfer the data between networks (for example, it can serialize itself to only include the
redis config and then deserialize it to restore a MemoryCard instance with the same data backend). Learn more from it's repository at here