Alternative project: Angular Material's md-virtual-repeat

Maintainer help needed: I'm looking for fellows that are willing to help me maintain and improve this project.

ngInfiniteScroll is a directive for AngularJS to evaluate an expression when the bottom of the directive's element approaches the bottom of the browser window, which can be used to implement infinite scrolling.

Demos

Check out the running demos at the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Version Numbers

ngInfinite Scroll follows semantic versioning.

Getting Started

Install it with: npm via npm install --save ng-infinite-scroll

Import ng-infinite-scroll and angular. import angular from 'angular' ; import ngInfiniteScroll from 'ng-infinite-scroll' ;

Ensure that your application module specifies ngInfiniteScroll as a dependency: const MODULE_NAME = 'myApplication' ; angular.module(MODULE_NAME, [ngInfiniteScroll]); export default MODULE_NAME;

Use the directive by specifying an infinite-scroll attribute on an element. < div infinite-scroll = "$ctrl.myPagingFunction()" infinite-scroll-distance = "3" > </ div >

Note that the directive does not use the ng prefix, as that prefix is reserved for the core Angular module.

Detailed Documentation

ngInfiniteScroll accepts several attributes to customize the behavior of the directive; detailed instructions can be found on the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Ports

If you use AngularDart, Juha Komulainen has a port of the project you can use.

License

ngInfiniteScroll is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.

Testing

ngInfiniteScroll uses Protractor for testing. Note that you will need to have Chrome browser.

npm install npm run test

Thank you very much @pomerantsev for your work on these Protractor tests.

Bower

While a Bower repo has been created for legacy use, it is still recommened to use npm and a module bundler (webpack, rollup, SystemJS) to use ng-infinite-scroll .

To install using bower: