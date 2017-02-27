openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fni

flaranda-ng-infinite-scroll

by Samuel ROZE
1.3.4 (see all)

Infinite Scrolling for AngularJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Alternative project: Angular Material's md-virtual-repeat

Maintainer help needed: I'm looking for fellows that are willing to help me maintain and improve this project.

logo

Build Status

ngInfiniteScroll is a directive for AngularJS to evaluate an expression when the bottom of the directive's element approaches the bottom of the browser window, which can be used to implement infinite scrolling.

Demos

Check out the running demos at the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Version Numbers

ngInfinite Scroll follows semantic versioning.

Getting Started

  • Install it with:

    • npm via npm install --save ng-infinite-scroll

  • Import ng-infinite-scroll and angular.

    import angular from 'angular';
import ngInfiniteScroll from 'ng-infinite-scroll';

  • Ensure that your application module specifies ngInfiniteScroll as a dependency:

    const MODULE_NAME = 'myApplication';
angular.module(MODULE_NAME, [ngInfiniteScroll]);
export default MODULE_NAME;

  • Use the directive by specifying an infinite-scroll attribute on an element.

    <div infinite-scroll="$ctrl.myPagingFunction()" infinite-scroll-distance="3"></div>

Note that the directive does not use the ng prefix, as that prefix is reserved for the core Angular module.

Detailed Documentation

ngInfiniteScroll accepts several attributes to customize the behavior of the directive; detailed instructions can be found on the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Ports

If you use AngularDart, Juha Komulainen has a port of the project you can use.

License

ngInfiniteScroll is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.

Testing

ngInfiniteScroll uses Protractor for testing. Note that you will need to have Chrome browser.

npm install
npm run test

Thank you very much @pomerantsev for your work on these Protractor tests.

Bower

While a Bower repo has been created for legacy use, it is still recommened to use npm and a module bundler (webpack, rollup, SystemJS) to use ng-infinite-scroll.

To install using bower:

bower install ngInfiniteScroll

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial