Alternative project: Angular Material's md-virtual-repeat
Maintainer help needed: I'm looking for fellows that are willing to help me maintain and improve this project.
ngInfiniteScroll is a directive for AngularJS to evaluate an expression when the bottom of the directive's element approaches the bottom of the browser window, which can be used to implement infinite scrolling.
Check out the running demos at the ngInfiniteScroll web site.
ngInfinite Scroll follows semantic versioning.
Install it with:
npm install --save ng-infinite-scroll
Import ng-infinite-scroll and angular.
import angular from 'angular';
import ngInfiniteScroll from 'ng-infinite-scroll';
Ensure that your application module specifies ngInfiniteScroll as a dependency:
const MODULE_NAME = 'myApplication';
angular.module(MODULE_NAME, [ngInfiniteScroll]);
export default MODULE_NAME;
Use the directive by specifying an
infinite-scroll attribute on an element.
<div infinite-scroll="$ctrl.myPagingFunction()" infinite-scroll-distance="3"></div>
Note that the directive does not use the
ng prefix, as that prefix is reserved for the core Angular module.
ngInfiniteScroll accepts several attributes to customize the behavior of the directive; detailed instructions can be found on the ngInfiniteScroll web site.
If you use AngularDart, Juha Komulainen has a port of the project you can use.
ngInfiniteScroll is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.
ngInfiniteScroll uses Protractor for testing. Note that you will need to have Chrome browser.
npm install
npm run test
Thank you very much @pomerantsev for your work on these Protractor tests.
While a Bower repo has been created for legacy use, it is still recommened to
use npm and a module bundler (webpack, rollup, SystemJS) to use
ng-infinite-scroll.
To install using bower:
bower install ngInfiniteScroll