⚠️ NOTE ⚠️
Version 0.x.x (flamelink@latest) of the SDK only supports the Firebase Realtime Database, and is being deprecated.
Please consider upgrading to the "@next" version of the SDK (flamelink@next) which supports both Cloud Firestore and the Realtime Database
Alternatively please ensure you have specified a fixed version in your package manager file ("flamelink": "0.19.14") to avoid updating to the latest version of Flamelink on your next installation
Easily integrate with your Flamelink CMS.
This SDK is intended to be used in a browser or on a NodeJS server environment.
If you are unfamiliar with Flamelink, please visit our flamelink.io website for more info on features, pricing and more.
NOTE: THIS SDK SUPPORTS THE FIREBASE REALTIME DATABASE ONLY.
If you are looking for Cloud Firestore support, please use our new SDK that supports both.
It goes without saying that you will need to have a Flamelink project for this SDK to be of any use to you.
Apart from the Flamelink project, the only real hard dependency is either the Firebase JavaScript SDK or Firebase Admin SDK, depending on whether you use Flamelink from the browser or server. Take a look at the installation instructions on their README, but in short, just make sure you add
firebase or
firebase-admin as a dependency to your project.
Once you have
firebase installed, you can install
flamelink using any of the following options (we recommend installing with
npm or
yarn):
Install with
npm
npm install --save flamelink
or with
yarn
yarn add flamelink
or with a
<script> tag hosted from any of these CDN's
Add the following script tag to the
<body> of your index.html file:
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flamelink/dist/flamelink.js"></script>
This will always load the latest version of this SDK for you. If you want to load a specific version, you can specify the version number as well (1.0.0 in the example):
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flamelink@1.0.0/dist/flamelink.js"></script>
See the jsDelivr website for more options
Add the following script tag to the
<body> of your index.html file:
<script src="//unpkg.com/flamelink/dist/flamelink.js"></script>
This will always load the latest version of this SDK for you. If you want to load a specific version, you can specify the version number as well (1.0.0 in the example):
<script src="//unpkg.com/flamelink@1.0.0/dist/flamelink.js"></script>
See the unpkg website for more options
First ensure that you load the
flamelink package to your file. When using the
<script> tag version, you will need to load both
firebase and
flamelink which will then be globally available on the browser's
window object.
Depending on your app setup, you can import the package using
require() statements:
var flamelink = require('flamelink');
or using ES2015/ES6 imports:
import flamelink from 'flamelink';
You can create your
flamelink app instance by passing in an existing
firebaseApp instance along with all the other
flamelink config options (if using this option you need to remember to import
firebase or
firebase-admin yourself):
import * as firebase from 'firebase';
import flamelink from 'flamelink';
const firebaseConfig = {
apiKey: '<your-api-key>', // required
authDomain: '<your-auth-domain>', // required
databaseURL: '<your-database-url>', // required
projectId: '<your-project-id>', // required
storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket-code>', // required
messagingSenderId: '<your-messenger-id>' // optional
};
const firebaseApp = firebase.initializeApp(firebaseConfig);
const app = flamelink({ firebaseApp });
?> Tip: Go to your Firebase console to find these config settings.
When using the
firebase-admin SDK on server-side, you need to specify a
isAdminApp property along with your
firebaseApp instance, like this:
const admin = require('firebase-admin');
const flamelink = require('flamelink');
const serviceAccount = require('path/to/serviceAccountKey.json');
const firebaseConfig = {
credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount), // required
databaseURL: '<your-database-url>', // required
storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket-code>' // required if you want to your any Storage functionality
};
const firebaseApp = admin.initializeApp(config);
const app = flamelink({ firebaseApp, isAdminApp: true }); // Remember `isAdminApp: true` here!!!
You can use any of the different ways to create the admin firebaseApp instance, as long as you remember to set the
isAdminApp: trueoption.
Once you have an instance of the
flamelink app, you can start using it to interact with your data stored in your firebase database. Suppose you want to retrieve all your products created under the "Content" section in
flamelink.
Using standard Promises:
app.content.get('products')
.then(products => console.log('All of your products:', products))
.catch(error => // handle any errors)
Using async-await:
const products = await app.content.get('products');
console.log('All of your products:', products);
Read our docs for more specifics!
🔥🔥🔥 Flame on!! 🔥🔥🔥