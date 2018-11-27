flamegraph

Generates flamegraphs with Node.js or in the browser.

cat dtrace.txt | flamegraph -t dtrace > flamegraph.svg

Try the online flamegraph app

Installation

npm install flamegraph

Usage

Requires Node.js version 0.11.13 or higher.

NOTE currently not working with cpu profiles saved from Chrome DevTools due to a format change. For more info and to help fixing it please see this issue.

flamegraph <options> Generates a flamegraph from the callgraph data of the given `inputtype` that is streamed into it. OPTIONS: - -inputtype -t the type of callgraph 'perf | cpuprofile' - -file -f the input csv file (may also be piped) - -output -o the output svg file (may also be displayed in stdout) - -map -m a mapping / symbols file, named perf-<pid>.map, generated using node --perf-basic-prof - -fonttype font family used default: 'Verdana' - -fontsize base text size default: 12 - -imagewidth max width, pixels default: 1200 - -frameheight max height is dynamic default: 16.0 - -fontwidth avg width relative to fontsize default: 0 . 59 - -minwidth min function width, pixels default: 0 . 1 - -countname what are the counts in the data? default: 'samples' - -colors color theme default: 'hot' - -bgcolor1 background color gradient start default: '#eeeeee' - -bgcolor2 background color gradient stop default: '#eeeeb0' - -timemax (override the) sum of the counts default: Infinity - -factor factor to scale counts by default: 1 - -hash color by function name default: true - -titletext centered heading default: 'Flame Graph' - -nametype what are the names in the data? default: 'Function:' - -removenarrows removes narrow functions instead of adding a 'hidden' class default : true - -internals include internal functions default: false - -optimizationinfo include optimization indicators default: false - -help -h print this help message EXAMPLE: cat dtrace.txt | flamegraph -t dtrace > flamegraph.svg

The input data needs to be generated as follows:

API

flamegraph (arr, opts) → {string} Converts an array of call graph lines into an svg document. Parameters: Name Type Description arr Array.<string> input lines to render svg for opts Object objects that affect the visualization Properties Name Type Description profile Object options passed to cpuprofilify @see cpuprofilify.convert params fonttype string type of font to use default: 'Verdana' fontsize number base text size default: 12 imagewidth number max width, pixels default: 1200 frameheight number max height is dynamic default: 16.0 fontwidth number avg width relative to fontsize default: 0.59 minwidth number min function width, pixels default: 0.1 countname string what are the counts in the data? default: 'samples' colors string color theme default: 'hot' bgcolor1 string background color gradient start default: '#eeeeee' bgcolor2 string background color gradient stop default: '#eeeeb0' timemax number (override the) sum of the counts default: Infinity factor number factor to scale counts by default: 1 hash boolean color by function name default: true titletext string centered heading default: 'Flame Graph' nametype string what are the names in the data? default: 'Function:' Source: index.js , lineno 16 Returns: svg the rendered svg Type string flamegraph::fromStream (stream, opts) → {ReadableStream} Converts a stream of call graph lines into an svg document. Not truly streaming, concats all lines before processing. Example: var fromStream = require ( 'flamegraph/from-stream' ); fromStream(process.stdin, opts).pipe(process.stdout); Parameters: Name Type Description stream ReadableStream that will emit the call graph lines to be parsed opts Object same as flamegraph Source: from-stream.js , lineno 12 Returns: stream that emits the lines of generated svg Type ReadableStream flamegraph::svg (collapsedLines, opts) → {string} Creates a context from a call graph that has been collapsed ( stackcollapse-* ) and renders svg from it. Parameters: Name Type Description collapsedLines Array.<string> callgraph that has been collapsed opts Object options Source: lib/svg.js , lineno 23 Returns: svg Type string generated with docme

Kudos

This library is an adaptation of @brendangregg's FlameGraph perl scripts.

License

MIT