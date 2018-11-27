Generates flamegraphs with Node.js or in the browser.
cat dtrace.txt | flamegraph -t dtrace > flamegraph.svg
npm install flamegraph
Requires Node.js version
0.11.13 or higher.
NOTE currently not working with cpu profiles saved from Chrome DevTools due to a format change. For more info and to help fixing it please see this issue.
flamegraph <options>
Generates a flamegraph from the callgraph data of the given `inputtype` that is streamed into it.
OPTIONS:
--inputtype -t the type of callgraph 'perf | cpuprofile'
--file -f the input csv file (may also be piped)
--output -o the output svg file (may also be displayed in stdout)
--map -m a mapping / symbols file, named perf-<pid>.map, generated using node --perf-basic-prof
--fonttype font family used default: 'Verdana'
--fontsize base text size default: 12
--imagewidth max width, pixels default: 1200
--frameheight max height is dynamic default: 16.0
--fontwidth avg width relative to fontsize default: 0.59
--minwidth min function width, pixels default: 0.1
--countname what are the counts in the data? default: 'samples'
--colors color theme default: 'hot'
--bgcolor1 background color gradient start default: '#eeeeee'
--bgcolor2 background color gradient stop default: '#eeeeb0'
--timemax (override the) sum of the counts default: Infinity
--factor factor to scale counts by default: 1
--hash color by function name default: true
--titletext centered heading default: 'Flame Graph'
--nametype what are the names in the data? default: 'Function:'
--removenarrows removes narrow functions instead of adding a 'hidden' class default: true
--internals include internal functions default: false
--optimizationinfo include optimization indicators default: false
--help -h print this help message
EXAMPLE:
cat dtrace.txt | flamegraph -t dtrace > flamegraph.svg
The input data needs to be generated as follows:
Converts an array of call graph lines into an svg document.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
arr
|Array.<string>
|
input lines to render svg for
|
opts
|Object
|
objects that affect the visualization
Properties
svg the rendered svg
Converts a stream of call graph lines into an svg document. Not truly streaming, concats all lines before processing.
Example:
var fromStream = require('flamegraph/from-stream');
fromStream(process.stdin, opts).pipe(process.stdout);
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
stream
|ReadableStream
|
that will emit the call graph lines to be parsed
|
opts
|Object
|
same as
stream that emits the lines of generated svg
Creates a context from a call graph that has been collapsed (
stackcollapse-*) and renders svg from it.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
collapsedLines
|Array.<string>
|
callgraph that has been collapsed
|
opts
|Object
|
options
svg
This library is an adaptation of @brendangregg's FlameGraph perl scripts.
MIT