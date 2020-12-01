openbase logo
fla

flagpack

by Jack
1.0.5 (see all)

A lightweight flag icon toolkit for the web.

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
bvego

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Flagpack

A lightweight flag icon toolkit for the web

Flagpack Screenshot

Install

flagpack can be installed with npm.

npm install flagpack

Use in your project

CSS

you can import the built css file directly into your project. this will include all the css classes & flag icons.

examples

Default flag: bo is the country code (Bolivia 🇧🇴 is used in these examples).

<span class="fp bo"></span>

medium:

<span class="fp fp-md bo"></span>

large:

<span class="fp fp-lg bo"></span>

rounded:

<span class="fp fp-rounded bo"></span>

square variant:

<span class="fp fp-square bo"></span>

visit flag.pk to quickly copy your countries code for your project.

SASS

Flagpack is built with SASS (SCSS). There are a few variables that are !default so that you can override them easily.

Set custom prefix:
Set the class prefix (the default is fp).

$fp-prefix: 'fp' !default;

Prepend Prefix:
Prepend the prefix to the country code e.g. fp-bo instead of bo (the default is set to false).

$fp-prepend: false !default;

Set default icon size:
This will also mofify the fp-md, fp-lg & fp-rounded sizes.

$fp-size: 1em !default;

Size Helpers:
By default Flagpack has a medium .md and large .lg helper class. you can disable generating these size classes if you don't need them.

$fp-size-md: true !default;

$fp-size-lg: true !default;

Countries:
If you would like to include only a few countries you can override this variable. Just Include the country codes you want.

$fp-countries: "ac", "ad", "ae", "af", "ag", "ai", "al", "am", "ao", "ar", "as",
  "at", "au", "aw", "ax", "az", "ba", "bb", "bd", "be", "bf", "bg", "bh", "bi",
  "bj", "bl", "bm", "bn", "bo", "bq", "br", "bs", "bt", "bv", "bw", "by", "bz",
  "ca", "cc", "cd", "cf", "cg", "ch", "ci", "ck", "cl", "cm", "cn", "co", "cr",
  "cu", "cv", "cw", "cx", "cy", "cz", "de", "dj", "dk", "dm", "do", "dz", "ec",
  "ee", "eg", "eh", "er", "es", "et", "eu", "fi", "fj", "fk", "fm", "fo", "fr",
  "ga", "gb-eng", "gb-nir", "gb-sct", "gb-wls", "gb-zet", "gb", "gd", "ge", "gf",
  "gg", "gh", "gi", "gl", "gm", "gn", "gp", "gq", "gr", "gs", "gt", "gu", "gw",
  "gy", "hk", "hm", "hn", "hr", "ht", "hu", "id", "ie", "il", "im", "in", "io",
  "iq", "ir", "is", "it", "je", "jm", "jo", "jp", "ke", "kg", "kh", "ki", "km",
  "kn", "kp", "kr", "kw", "ky", "kz", "la", "lb", "lc", "lgbt", "li", "lk", "lr",
  "ls", "lt", "lu", "lv", "ly", "ma", "mc", "md", "me", "mf", "mg", "mh", "mk",
  "ml", "mm", "mn", "mo", "mp", "mq", "mr", "ms", "mt", "mu", "mv", "mw", "mx",
  "my", "mz", "na", "nc", "ne", "nf", "ng", "ni", "nl", "no", "np", "nr", "nu",
  "nz", "om", "pa", "pe", "pf", "pg", "ph", "pk", "pl", "pm", "pn", "pr", "ps",
  "pt", "pw", "py", "qa", "re", "ro", "rs", "ru", "rw", "sa", "sb", "sc", "sd",
  "se", "sg", "sh", "si", "sj", "sk", "sl", "sm", "sn", "so", "sr", "ss", "st",
  "sv", "sx", "sy", "sz", "ta", "tc", "td", "tf", "tg", "th", "tj", "tk", "tl",
  "tm", "tn", "to", "tr", "tt", "tv", "tw", "tz", "ua", "ug", "um", "us", "uy",
  "uz", "va", "vc", "ve", "vg", "vi", "vn", "vu", "wf", "ws", "xk", "ye", "yt",
  "za", "zm", "zw" !default;

Enable/Disable Formats:
You can optionally turn off flag formats if you would only like to use one format (both formats are enabled by default).

$fp-enable-4x3: true !default;

$fp-enable-1x1: true !default;

$fp-enable-rounded: true !default;

Flag SVG paths:
You will always need to override these variables if you are going to use the sass files directly in your project.

  • $fp-4x3-path is for the 4x3 (rectangle) formats.
  • $fp-1x1-path is for the 1x1 (square) formats.
$fp-4x3-path: '../flags/4x3/' !default;

$fp-1x1-path: '../flags/1x1/' !default;

Why use this library?

Most flag libraries out there either use low quality png's or overly complex svg's that don't scale down well. Flagpack is around 125kb gzipped this is including all the svgs (both 1x1 and 4x3 formats) plus the css. making it about 10x smaller than flag-icon-css.

Using only 1x1 or 4x3 formats will reduce the size to around 60kb.

Credits

flagpack uses the flagkit as the base for it's icons plus a few custom additions. if you are looking for flags for IOS & Android please use this library.

100
Bruno Vego
January 25, 2021
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Simplest flag library out there. All you have to do is add a classname to the element and it becomes a flag. Never encountered any problem with flagpack. It is very simple to install and to use, and the documentation is great as well!

0

