Feature flagging made easy for React and Redux
yarn add flag
Feature flagging is necessary for large client-side applications. They improve development speed and allow teams to test new features before they are stable. In order to WANT to use feature flags in an application, they should be VERY easy to add and remove. That means minimal boiler plate and no need to pass boolean props down through component hierarchy. Such a thing could be done with global variables; however, they live outside of the React/Redux lifecycle, making them more difficult to control. Instead, this library injects and then accesses feature flags directly from the React context without getting in your way.
Flag allows you to declare flags as either plain values or as functions. If a flag is a function then it is referred to as a computed flag. The function accepts one argument which is the flags object itself. You do not have to use computed flags, but they can be very convenient. For example,
const flags = {
// properties can be nested objects
features: {
// they can be boolean
useMyCoolNewThing: true
},
config: {
// they can be strings
apiUrl: "www.example.com/api"
},
// they can be numbers
cool: 1,
dude: 5,
// they can be computed
coolAndDude: flags => flags.cool + flags.dude,
// they can be computed from other computed properties.
// other computed properties are resolved for you, so that you do not
// need to call it as a function.
largeCoolAndDude: flags => flags.coolAndDude > 10
};
This library has strong TypeScript support as of v4. In order to get that support, you must
initialize the
flag library before using it.
Creates React bindings for flags. You should only initialize one instance of this API. Does
not take any value arguments, but takes one type argument
T which is the shape of your resolved
flags.
// flags.ts
import createFlags from "flag";
export type MyFlags = {
features: {
useMyCoolNewThing: boolean;
};
config: {
apiUrl: string;
};
cool: number;
dude: number;
coolAndDude: number;
largeCoolAndDude: boolean;
};
const { FlagsProvider, Flag, useFlag, useFlags } = createFlags<MyFlags>();
export { FlagsProvider, Flag, useFlag, useFlags };
You can also add support for Redux by importing
createReduxBindings from
flag/redux.
|Args
|Type
|Required
|Description
provider
FlagsProvider<T>
true
|Provider created by
createFlags
// flags.ts
// ... the above
import createReduxBindings from "flag/redux";
const {
setFlagsAction,
getFlagsSelector,
createFlagsReducer,
ConnectedFlagsProvider
} = createReduxBindings(FlagsProvider);
export {
setFlagsAction,
getFlagsSelector,
createFlagsReducer,
ConnectedFlagsProvider
};
For brevity, the type
T in the section below refers to the shape of your resolved feature flags.
Generic type used to describe unresolved flags. Very useful when including functions are part of your flag definitions because function arguments can be inferred.
import { Computable } from "flag";
type MyFlags = {
a: boolean;
b: boolean;
c: boolean;
};
const flags: Computable<MyFlags> = {
a: true,
b: false,
// 👇 `flags` type checks!
c: flags => flags.a && flags.b
};
Returned as part of
createFlags(). React component that makes flags available to children through the Context API.
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Description
flags
Computable<T>
true
|All pre-computed flags
children
ReactNode
true
|React children
// index.tsx
import { MyApplication } from "./app";
import { FlagsProvider, Flag } from "./flags";
const instance = (
<FlagsProvider flags={flags}>
<MyApplication />
</FlagsProvider>
);
React.render(instance, document.querySelector("#app"));
Returned as part of
createFlags(). Renders a some UI based on whether a flag is truthy or falsy. It's a glorified if statement 😬. Must be used in side of
FlagsProvider.
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string[]
true
|Must be a valid key path of
T
children
ReactNode
false
|React children
render
(flags: T) => ReactNode
false
|Function that returns a
ReactNode
fallbackRender
(flags: T) => ReactNode
false
|Function that returns a
ReactNode
component
ComponentType<{ flags: T }>
false
|React Component with
T as props
fallbackComponent
ComponentType<{ flags: T }>
false
|React Component with
T as props
Order of deciding which of these nodes to renders is as follows:
truthy:
children if defined
render with
T if defined or
component with
{flags: T} if defined else
null
falsy:
fallbackRender with
T if defined or
fallbackComponent with
{ flags: T } if defined else
null
<Flag
name={["features", "useMyCoolNewThing"]}
render={() => <div>Rendered on truthy</div>}
fallbackRender={() => <div>Rendered on falsy</div>}
/>
Returned as part of
createFlags(). A React hook that returns all of the flags. Must be used in side of
FlagsProvider.
// my-component.tsx
import { useFlags } from "./flags";
const MyComponent = () => {
const flags = useFlags();
return <div>The API url is "{flags.config.apiUrl}"</div>;
};
Returned as part of
createFlags(). A React hook to return a single flag. Must be used in side of
FlagsProvider.
|Args
|Type
|Required
|Description
keyPath
string[]
true
|Must be a valid key path of
T
// my-component.tsx
import { useFlags } from "./flags";
const MyComponent = () => {
const apiUrl = useFlag(["config", "apiUrl"]);
return <div>The API url is "{apiUrl}"</div>;
};
Returned as part of
createReduxBindings(...). Creates a reducer to be used in your Redux stores.
|Args
|Type
|Required
|Description
flags
T
true
|The initial value of your flags
// reducer.ts
import { combineReducers } from "redux";
import { Computable } from "flag";
import { createFlagsReducer, MyFlags } from "./flags";
import { otherReducer } from "./other-reducer";
const flags: Computable<MyFlags> = {
// ...
};
export default combineReducers({
// 👇 must use the "flags" key of your state
flags: createFlagsReducer(flags),
other: otherReducer
});
A selector to retrieve computed flags from Redux state. It is not enough to say
state.flags because
createFlagsReducer does not eagerly evaluate computable flags.
(Though I suppose if you don't use any computable flags, then you don't necessarily need this 🤷♂️.)
// reducer.ts
import { getFlagsSelector, MyFlags } from "./flags";
type State = {
flags: MyFlags;
// ...
};
// ...
export const getFlags = (state: State) => getFlagsSelector(state);
Returned as part of
createReduxBindings(...). Wraps
FlagsProvider, fetching the flags from Redux state.
import { Provider } from "redux";
import { MyApplication } from "./app";
import { ConnectedFlagsProvider } from "./flags";
import { store } from "./store";
const instance = (
<Provider store={store}>
<ConnectedFlagsProvider>
<MyApplication />
</ConnectedFlagsProvider>
</Provider>
);
React.render(instance, document.querySelector("#app"));
Returned as part of
createReduxBindings(...). A dispatchable action that sets flags. Merges a partial value of pre-computed flags with existing pre-computed flags.
|Args
|Type
|Required
|Description
flags
Computable<T>
true
|Partial pre-computed flags
import { Thunk } from "redux-thunk";
import { setFlagsAction } from "./flags";
export const someThunk: Thunk<any> = ({ dispatch }) => async () => {
const user = await fetchUser();
dispatch(setFlagsAction(user.flags));
// ...
};
MPL-2.0