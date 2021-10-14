openbase logo
fkill-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0

Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Readme


fkill


Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Works on macOS, Linux, and Windows.



Install

npm install --global fkill-cli

Usage

$ fkill --help

    Usage
        $ fkill [<pid|name|:port> …]

    Options
        --force, -f                  Force kill
        --verbose, -v                Show process arguments
        --silent, -s                 Silently kill and always exit with code 0
        --force-timeout <N>, -t <N>  Force kill processes which didn't exit after N seconds

    Examples
        $ fkill 1337
        $ fkill safari
        $ fkill :8080
        $ fkill 1337 safari :8080
        $ fkill

    To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example: :8080.

    Run without arguments to use the interactive interface.
    In interactive mode, 🚦n% indicates high CPU usage and 🐏n% indicates high memory usage.

    The process name is case insensitive.

Interactive UI

Run fkill without arguments to launch the interactive UI.

Maintainers

100
Alvaro Almendros Gala
4 months ago
4 months ago
Voratham.Siri
I just be coder and crazy learner
7 months ago
I just be coder and crazy learner
7 months ago
Renan Decamps
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020

