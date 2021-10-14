Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.
Works on macOS, Linux, and Windows.
npm install --global fkill-cli
$ fkill --help
Usage
$ fkill [<pid|name|:port> …]
Options
--force, -f Force kill
--verbose, -v Show process arguments
--silent, -s Silently kill and always exit with code 0
--force-timeout <N>, -t <N> Force kill processes which didn't exit after N seconds
Examples
$ fkill 1337
$ fkill safari
$ fkill :8080
$ fkill 1337 safari :8080
$ fkill
To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example: :8080.
Run without arguments to use the interactive interface.
In interactive mode, 🚦n% indicates high CPU usage and 🐏n% indicates high memory usage.
The process name is case insensitive.
Run
fkill without arguments to launch the interactive UI.