Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Works on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

Install

npm install --global fkill-cli

Usage

$ fkill Usage $ fkill [<pid| name |:port> …] Options Examples $ fkill 1337 $ fkill safari $ fkill : 8080 $ fkill 1337 safari : 8080 $ fkill To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example: : 8080. Run without arguments to use the interactive interface. In interactive mode, 🚦n% indicates high CPU usage and 🐏n% indicates high memory usage . The process name is case insensitive.

Interactive UI

Run fkill without arguments to launch the interactive UI.

