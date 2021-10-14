Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Works on macOS (10.13 or later), Linux, Windows.

Install

npm install fkill

Usage

import fkill from 'fkill' ; await fkill( 1337 ); console .log( 'Killed process' ); fkill( 'Safari' ); fkill( ':8080' ); fkill([ 1337 , 'Safari' , ':8080' ]);

API

Returns a promise that resolves when the processes are killed.

input

Type: number | string | Array<number | string>

One or more process IDs/names/ports to kill.

To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example: :8080 .

options

Type: object

force

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Force kill the processes.

forceAfterTimeout

Type: number \ Default: undefined

Force kill processes that did not exit within the given number of milliseconds.

tree

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Kill all child processes along with the parent process. (Windows only)

ignoreCase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Ignore capitalization when killing a process.

Note that the case is always ignored on Windows.

silent

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Suppress all error messages. For example: Process doesn't exist .

