Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.
Works on macOS (10.13 or later), Linux, Windows.
npm install fkill
import fkill from 'fkill';
await fkill(1337);
console.log('Killed process');
fkill('Safari');
fkill(':8080');
fkill([1337, 'Safari', ':8080']);
Returns a promise that resolves when the processes are killed.
Type:
number | string | Array<number | string>
One or more process IDs/names/ports to kill.
To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example:
:8080.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Force kill the processes.
Type:
number\
Default:
undefined
Force kill processes that did not exit within the given number of milliseconds.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Kill all child processes along with the parent process. (Windows only)
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Ignore capitalization when killing a process.
Note that the case is always ignored on Windows.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Suppress all error messages. For example:
Process doesn't exist.