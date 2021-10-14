openbase logo
fki

fkill

by Sindre Sorhus
8.0.0 (see all)

Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148K

GitHub Stars

646

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme


fkill


Fabulously kill processes. Cross-platform.

Works on macOS (10.13 or later), Linux, Windows.

Install

npm install fkill

Usage

import fkill from 'fkill';

await fkill(1337);
console.log('Killed process');

fkill('Safari');
fkill(':8080');

fkill([1337, 'Safari', ':8080']);

API

fkill(input, options?)

Returns a promise that resolves when the processes are killed.

input

Type: number | string | Array<number | string>

One or more process IDs/names/ports to kill.

To kill a port, prefix it with a colon. For example: :8080.

options

Type: object

force

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Force kill the processes.

forceAfterTimeout

Type: number\ Default: undefined

Force kill processes that did not exit within the given number of milliseconds.

tree

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Kill all child processes along with the parent process. (Windows only)

ignoreCase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Ignore capitalization when killing a process.

Note that the case is always ignored on Windows.

silent

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Suppress all error messages. For example: Process doesn't exist.

