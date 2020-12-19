Fizzy UI utils

UI utility & helper functions

Used in Flickity, Isotope, Masonry, Draggabilly

Install

npm: npm install fizzy-ui-utils

Yarn: yarn add fizzy-ui-utils

API

const utils = window .fizzyUIUtils; const utils = require ( 'fizzy-ui-utils' ); import utils from 'fizzy-ui-utils' ; utils.makeArray( obj ) utils.modulo( num, div ) utils.removeFrom( ary, obj ) utils.getQueryElement( elem ) MyClass.prototype.handleEvent = utils.handleEvent; utils.filterFindElements( elems, selector ) utils.debounceMethod( MyClass, methodName, threhold ) utils.docReady( callback ) utils.toDashed( str ) utils.htmlInit( MyClass, namespace )

Legacy API The following methods were available in v2, and still available in v3, but should be avoided in favor of native browser API

utils.extend( a, b ) utils.getParent( elem, selector )

Browser support

Fizzy UI utils uses ES2018 features like spread operators and arrow functions. As such its browser support is: Chrome 46+, Firefox 34+, Safari 10+, and Edge 12+.

For older browser support, including IE10 and Android 4, try v2.

MIT license. Have at it.

