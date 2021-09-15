When implementing JS build tooling it is common to have complete projects as fixture data. Unfortunately fixtures committed to disk can be somewhat to maintain and augment.

Basic Usage

yarn add fixturify-project

const { Project } = require ( 'fixturify-project' ); const project = new Project( 'rsvp' , '3.1.4' , { files : { 'index.js' : 'module.exports = "Hello, World!"' , }, }); project.addDependency( 'mocha' , '5.2.0' ); project.addDependency( 'chai' , '5.2.0' ); project.pkg; project.files; project.baseDir = 'some/root/' ; project.writeSync(); expect(fs.existsSync(join(project.baseDir, 'index.js' ))).to.eql( true );

The above example produces the following files (and most importantly the appropriate file contents:

some/root/package.json some/root/index.js some/root/node_modules/mocha/package.json some/root/node_modules/chai/package.json

Nesting Dependencies

addDependency returns another Project instance, so you can nest arbitrarily deep:

const { Project } = require ( 'fixturify-project' ); let project = new Project( 'rsvp' ); let a = project.addDependency( 'a' ); let b = a.addDependency( 'b' ); let c = b.addDependency( 'c' ); project.writeSync();

Which produces:

$TMPDIR /xxx/package.json $TMPDIR /xxx/index.js $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/a/package.json $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/a/node_modules/b/package.json $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/b/node_modules/b/node_modules/c/package.json

Linking to real dependencies

Instead of creating all packages from scratch, you can link to real preexisting packages. This lets you take a real working package and modify it and its dependencies and watch how it behaves.

const { Project } = require ( 'fixturify-project' ); let project = new Project(); let a = project.addDependency( 'a' ); project.linkDependency( 'b' , { target : '/example/b' }); project.linkDependency( 'c' , { baseDir : '/example' }); project.linkDependency( 'd' , { baseDir : '/example' , resolveName : 'my-aliased-name' }); project.writeSync();

Produces:

$TMPDIR /xxx/package.json $TMPDIR /xxx/index.js $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/a/package.json $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/a/node_modules/b -> /example/b $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/b/node_modules/c -> /example/node_modules/c $TMPDIR /xxx/node_modules/b/node_modules/d -> /example/node_modules/my-aliased-name

When constructing a whole Project from a directory, you can choose to link all dependencies instead of copying them in as Projects:

let project = Project.fromDir( './sample-project' , { linkDeps : true }); project.files[ 'extra.js' ] = '// stuff' ; project.write();

This will generate a new copy of sample-project, with symlinks to all its original dependencies, but with "extra.js" added.