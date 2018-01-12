fixturez

Easily create and maintain test fixtures in the file system

Place fixtures in any parent directory

Find them again in your tests by their name

Searches up the file system to find a match

Makes it easy to move fixtures around and share between tests

Copy them into a temporary directory

Automatically cleanup any temporary files created

Install

yarn add --dev fixturez

Example

/path/to/project/ /src/ /fixtures/ samples.txt examples/... /nested/ /fixtures/ data.json test.js

const test = require ( 'ava' ); const fixtures = require ( 'fixturez' ); const f = fixtures(__dirname); test( 'finding a fixture' , t => { let filePath = f.find( 'samples.txt' ); }); test( 'copying a file' , t => { let tmpPath = f.copy( 'data.json' ); }); test( 'copying a directory' , t => { let tmpPath = f.copy( 'examples' ); });

API

const fixtures = require ( 'fixturez' );

Create fixture functions for the current file.

const f = fixtures(__dirname);

Find and return the path to a fixture by its basename (directory or filename including file extension).

let dirname = f.find( 'directory' ); let filename = f.find( 'file.txt' ); f.find( 'file' );

Copy a fixture into a temporary directory by its basename .

let tempDir = f.copy( 'directory' ); let tempFile = f.copy( 'file.txt' );

Create an empty temporary directory.

let tempDir = f.temp();

Deletes any temporary files you created. This will automatically be called when the Node process closes.

Which files to match against when searching up the file system.

Default: {fixtures,__fixtures__}/*

const f = fixtures(__dirname, { glob : 'mocks/*.json' });

Default: true

const f = fixtures(__dirname, { cleanup : false });

Set the parent directory to stop searching for fixtures.

Default: "/"