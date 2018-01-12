openbase logo
fix

fixturez

by Jamie Kyle
1.1.0 (see all)

Easily create and maintain test fixtures in the file system

Popularity

Downloads/wk

812

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fixturez

Easily create and maintain test fixtures in the file system

  • Place fixtures in any parent directory
  • Find them again in your tests by their name
  • Searches up the file system to find a match
  • Makes it easy to move fixtures around and share between tests
  • Copy them into a temporary directory
  • Automatically cleanup any temporary files created

Install

yarn add --dev fixturez

Example

/path/to/project/
  /src/
    /fixtures/
      samples.txt
      examples/...
    /nested/
      /fixtures/
        data.json
      test.js

// src/nested/test.js
const test = require('ava');
const fixtures = require('fixturez');
const f = fixtures(__dirname);

test('finding a fixture', t => {
  let filePath = f.find('samples.txt'); // "/path/to/project/src/fixtures/samples.txt"
  // ...
});

test('copying a file', t => {
  let tmpPath = f.copy('data.json'); //
  // "/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/a9fb0decd08179eb6cf4691568aa2018/data.json"
  // (from /path/to/project/src/nested/fixtures/samples.txt)
});

test('copying a directory', t => {
  let tmpPath = f.copy('examples');
  // "/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/4f504b9edb5ba0e89451617bf9f971dd/examples"
  // (from /path/to/project/src/fixtures/examples)
});

API

const fixtures = require('fixturez');

fixtures(dirname, opts)

Create fixture functions for the current file.

const f = fixtures(__dirname);

f.find(basename)

Find and return the path to a fixture by its basename (directory or filename including file extension).

let dirname = f.find('directory');
let filename = f.find('file.txt');
f.find('file'); // Error, not found!

f.copy(basename)

Copy a fixture into a temporary directory by its basename.

let tempDir = f.copy('directory');
let tempFile = f.copy('file.txt');

f.temp()

Create an empty temporary directory.

let tempDir = f.temp();

f.cleanup()

Deletes any temporary files you created. This will automatically be called when the Node process closes.

opts.glob

Which files to match against when searching up the file system.

Default: {fixtures,__fixtures__}/*

const f = fixtures(__dirname, { glob: 'mocks/*.json' });

opts.cleanup

Automatically cleanup temporary files created

Default: true

const f = fixtures(__dirname, { cleanup: false });

opts.root

Set the parent directory to stop searching for fixtures.

Default: "/"

const f = fixtures(__dirname, { root: 'path/to/project' });

