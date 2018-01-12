Easily create and maintain test fixtures in the file system
yarn add --dev fixturez
/path/to/project/
/src/
/fixtures/
samples.txt
examples/...
/nested/
/fixtures/
data.json
test.js
// src/nested/test.js
const test = require('ava');
const fixtures = require('fixturez');
const f = fixtures(__dirname);
test('finding a fixture', t => {
let filePath = f.find('samples.txt'); // "/path/to/project/src/fixtures/samples.txt"
// ...
});
test('copying a file', t => {
let tmpPath = f.copy('data.json'); //
// "/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/a9fb0decd08179eb6cf4691568aa2018/data.json"
// (from /path/to/project/src/nested/fixtures/samples.txt)
});
test('copying a directory', t => {
let tmpPath = f.copy('examples');
// "/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/4f504b9edb5ba0e89451617bf9f971dd/examples"
// (from /path/to/project/src/fixtures/examples)
});
const fixtures = require('fixturez');
fixtures(dirname, opts)
Create fixture functions for the current file.
const f = fixtures(__dirname);
f.find(basename)
Find and return the path to a fixture by its
basename (directory or filename
including file extension).
let dirname = f.find('directory');
let filename = f.find('file.txt');
f.find('file'); // Error, not found!
f.copy(basename)
Copy a fixture into a temporary directory by its
basename.
let tempDir = f.copy('directory');
let tempFile = f.copy('file.txt');
f.temp()
Create an empty temporary directory.
let tempDir = f.temp();
f.cleanup()
Deletes any temporary files you created. This will automatically be called when the Node process closes.
opts.glob
Which files to match against when searching up the file system.
Default:
{fixtures,__fixtures__}/*
const f = fixtures(__dirname, { glob: 'mocks/*.json' });
opts.cleanup
Automatically cleanup temporary files created
Default:
true
const f = fixtures(__dirname, { cleanup: false });
opts.root
Set the parent directory to stop searching for fixtures.
Default:
"/"
const f = fixtures(__dirname, { root: 'path/to/project' });