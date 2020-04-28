Fixme

NOTE: I no longer actively maintain this package. I'd love to get PRs to keep it going though!

Scan for NOTE, OPTIMIZE, TODO, HACK, XXX, FIXME, and BUG comments within your source, and print them to stdout so you can deal with them. This is similar to the rake notes task from Rails.

It ends up giving you an output like this:

The color formatting is currently done using the excellent terminal coloring library chalk.

Fixme currently scans your matching files line-by-line looking for annotations in the code. As such; multi-line annotation capturing is currently not supported. All annotations must be on the same line.

Usage

In order to use Fixme all you need to do is install it:

npm install -g fixme

Note: There really shouldn't be much reason to globally install it...

Require it:

var fixme = require ( 'fixme' );

And finally; configure it when you call it:

fixme({ path : process.cwd(), ignored_directories : [ 'node_modules/**' , '.git/**' , '.hg/**' ], file_patterns : [ '**/*.js' , 'Makefile' , '**/*.sh' ], file_encoding : 'utf8' , line_length_limit : 1000 , skip : [] });

You should then see some nice output when this is run:

• path/to/your/directory/file.js [4 messages]: [Line 1 ] ✐ NOTE: This is here because sometimes an intermittent issue appears. [Line 7 ] ↻ OPTIMIZE: This could be reworked to not do a O(N2) lookup. [Line 9 ] ✓ TODO from John: Add a check here to ensure these are always strings. [Line 24 ] ✄ HACK: I am doing something here that is horrible, but it works for now... [Line 89 ] ✗ XXX: Let's do this better next time? It's bad. [Line 136 ] ☠ FIXME: We sometimes get an undefined index in this array. [Line 211 ] ☢ BUG: If the user inputs "Easter" we always output "Egg" , even if they wanted a "Bunny" .

Configure Options (In More Detail)

path: The path to scan through for notes, defaults to process.cwd()

The path to scan through for notes, defaults to process.cwd() ignored_directories: Glob patterns for directories to ignore. Passes these straight to minimatch so check there for more information on proper syntax.

Glob patterns for directories to ignore. Passes these straight to minimatch so check there for more information on proper syntax. file_patterns: Glob patterns for files to scan. Also uses minimatch.

Glob patterns for files to scan. Also uses minimatch. file_encoding: The encoding the files scanned will be opened as.

The encoding the files scanned will be opened as. line_length_limit: The number of max characters a line can be before Fixme gives up and doen not scan it for matches. If a line is too long, the regular expression will take an extremely long time to finish. You have been warned!

The number of max characters a line can be before Fixme gives up and doen not scan it for matches. If a line is too long, the regular expression will take an extremely long time to finish. You have been warned! skip: List of check names to skip. Valid options: note , optimize , todo , hack , xxx , fixme , bug , line . line will disable the line length warning.

CLI Usage

fixme -- help

Using With GulpJS

Using this as a GulpJS task is pretty simple, here is a very straight-forward "notes" task:

gulp.task( 'notes' , fixme);

That, of course, assumes all of the defaults in Fixme are ok with you. If not, this is still pretty simple to configure and run as a Gulp task:

gulp.task( 'notes' , function ( ) { fixme({ path : process.cwd(), ignored_directories : [ 'node_modules/**' , '.git/**' , '.hg/**' ], file_patterns : [ '**/*.js' , 'Makefile' , '**/*.sh' ], file_encoding : 'utf8' , line_length_limit : 1000 }); });

A code annotation needs to follow these rules to be picked up by Fixme:

Can be preceeded by 0 to n number of characters, this includes the comment characters //, /*, <!--, {{!, or {#

Must not have colon (:) before the comment character //

Must have one of the words: NOTE, OPTIMIZE, TODO, HACK, XXX, FIXME, or BUG

Can have an @ character before any of the above characters

Can have 0 to n space characters

Can have an author in parenthesis after the above word, and before a colon (:)

Can have 0 to n space characters

Must be followed by a colon (:)

Can have 0 to n space characters

Should have a message of 0 to n characters for the note

Displaying Authors

You can have an author of a comment displayed via Fixme:

[Line 1] ✐ NOTE from John Postlethwait: This comment will be shown as a note, and have an author!

More Examples