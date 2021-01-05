JSON fixer for Humans

fixjson is a JSON file fixer/formatter for humans using (relaxed) JSON5.

fixjson provides:

Pretty-printing JSON5 input ES5 syntax is available to write up JSON

Fixes various failures while humans writing JSON Fixes trailing commas objects or arrays Fixes missing commas for elements of objects or arrays Adds quotes to keys in objects Newlines in strings Hex numbers Fixes single quotes to double quotes



fixjson reads an input in relaxed JSON5 format and outputs it in JSON format. Indent width is automatically detected.

This CLI tool aims to be used with editor extensions.

Screenshots of Fixes

When moving a line to another line, you no longer need to care about a trailing comma:

And you also don't need to care about a trailing comma of a previous line when adding a new element to an object or an array:

When adding a new key-value to an object, quotes of the key are fixed. And single quotes for strings are also fixed to double quotes:

JSON string does not allow multi-line string.

is required to embed multi-line string to JSON. fixjson automatically fixes newlines in strings. This is useful when copy&paste some string to JSON file:

JSON only accepts decimal digits for numbers. fixjson automatically converts 0x hex numbers to decimal numbers. You no longer need to convert hex numbers manually:

And of course it pretty-prints the JSON code, with automatic indent detection:

Installation

$ npm install -g fixjson

It installs fixjson command globally.

Usage

fixjson [--write|--indent|--minify|--stdin-filename] [paths...]

If paths are given, glob such as dir/**/*.json is available. If the path is a directory, it formats all JSON files in the directory. If no path is given, it reads from STDIN.

If --write (or -w ) option is provided, it overwrites files.

If --indent {num} (or -i {num} ) is not provided, it detects indent spaces.

Please see fixjson --help for more details.

License

Distributed under the MIT License. Please see LICENSE.