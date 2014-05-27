openbase logo
fwf

fixed-width-float

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

display a float in a fixed-width string

Readme

fixed-width-float

display a float in a fixed-width string

testling badge

build status

example

var showf = require('fixed-width-float');
var rows = [
    [ 1, 2, 250.212, 987654321 ],
    [ -3, -0.00001234, 6.212e-20, -555.5555 ],
    [ -500000, 32.105e99, -7.2e5, 6.1e-9 ],
    [ 4, -10, 9950.255, -9.96e-50 ]
];

rows.forEach(function (row) {
    var rs = row.map(function (x) { return showf(x, 8) })
    console.log(rs.join(' '));
});

output:

   1.000    2.000  250.212  9.88e+8
  -3.000 -1.23e-5  0.00e+0 -555.556
-5.00e+5  3.21050 -7.20e+5  6.00e-9
   4.000  -10.000  9950.25  0.00e+0

methods

var showf = require('fixed-with-float')

var s = showf(n, bytes=8)

Return a string s to display the floating point value n in so many bytes.

install

With npm do:

npm install fixed-width-float

This code works in the browser with browserify.

You can download a UMD build from browserify CDN:

http://wzrd.in/standalone/fixed-width-float@latest

license

MIT

