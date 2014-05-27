display a float in a fixed-width string
var showf = require('fixed-width-float');
var rows = [
[ 1, 2, 250.212, 987654321 ],
[ -3, -0.00001234, 6.212e-20, -555.5555 ],
[ -500000, 32.105e99, -7.2e5, 6.1e-9 ],
[ 4, -10, 9950.255, -9.96e-50 ]
];
rows.forEach(function (row) {
var rs = row.map(function (x) { return showf(x, 8) })
console.log(rs.join(' '));
});
output:
1.000 2.000 250.212 9.88e+8
-3.000 -1.23e-5 0.00e+0 -555.556
-5.00e+5 3.21050 -7.20e+5 6.00e-9
4.000 -10.000 9950.25 0.00e+0
var showf = require('fixed-with-float')
Return a string
s to display the floating point value
n in so many
bytes.
With npm do:
npm install fixed-width-float
This code works in the browser with browserify.
You can download a UMD build from browserify CDN:
http://wzrd.in/standalone/fixed-width-float@latest
MIT