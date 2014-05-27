display a float in a fixed-width string

example

var showf = require ( 'fixed-width-float' ); var rows = [ [ 1 , 2 , 250.212 , 987654321 ], [ -3 , -0.00001234 , 6.212e-20 , -555.5555 ], [ -500000 , 32.105e99 , -7.2e5 , 6.1e-9 ], [ 4 , -10 , 9950.255 , -9.96e-50 ] ]; rows.forEach( function ( row ) { var rs = row.map( function ( x ) { return showf(x, 8 ) }) console .log(rs.join( ' ' )); });

output:

1 .000 2 .000 250 .212 9 .88e +8 -3 .000 -1 .23e-5 0 .00e +0 -555 .556 -5 .00e +5 3 .21050 -7 .20e +5 6 .00e-9 4 .000 -10 .000 9950 .25 0 .00e +0

methods

var showf = require ( 'fixed-with-float' )

var s = showf(n, bytes=8)

Return a string s to display the floating point value n in so many bytes .

install

With npm do:

npm install fixed- width - float

This code works in the browser with browserify.

You can download a UMD build from browserify CDN:

http://wzrd.in/standalone/fixed-width-float@latest

license

MIT