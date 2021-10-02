navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia +
MediaRecorder create WEBM files without duration metadata.
This library appends missing metadata section right to the file blob.
The library contains only one script
fix-webm-duration.js and has no dependencies.
Syntax:
ysFixWebmDuration(blob, duration, callback = undefined, options = {});
where
blob is
Blob object with file contents from
MediaRecorder
duration is video duration in milliseconds (you should calculate it while recording the video)
callback is callback function that will receive fixed blob.
If omitted, a
Promise object will be returned instead.
options is an object of options:
options.logger - a callback for logging debug messages or
false.
The callback should accept one argument - the message string.
By default,
console.log will be used for logging.
Passing
false will disable the logging.
ysFixWebmDuration will parse and fix your file asynchronously and will call your callback once the result is ready.
If the original blob already contains duration metadata section and the duration value is not empty, the callback will receive it without any changes made.
Example:
var mediaRecorder;
var mediaParts;
var startTime;
function startRecording(stream, options) {
mediaParts = [];
mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream, options);
mediaRecorder.onstop = function() {
var duration = Date.now() - startTime;
var buggyBlob = new Blob(mediaParts, { type: 'video/webm' });
// v1: callback-style
ysFixWebmDuration(buggyBlob, duration, function(fixedBlob) {
displayResult(fixedBlob);
});
// v2: promise-style, disable logging
ysFixWebmDuration(buggyBlob, duration, {logger: false})
.then(function(fixedBlob) {
displayResult(fixedBlob);
});
};
mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = function(event) {
var data = event.data;
if (data && data.size > 0) {
mediaParts.push(data);
}
};
mediaRecorder.start();
startTime = Date.now();
}
function stopRecording() {
mediaRecorder.stop();
}
function displayResult(blob) {
// ...
}
Note: this example is not a
MediaRecorder usage guide.