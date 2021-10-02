navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia + MediaRecorder create WEBM files without duration metadata.

This library appends missing metadata section right to the file blob.

Usage

The library contains only one script fix-webm-duration.js and has no dependencies.

Syntax:

ysFixWebmDuration(blob, duration, callback = undefined , options = {});

where

blob is Blob object with file contents from MediaRecorder

is object with file contents from duration is video duration in milliseconds (you should calculate it while recording the video)

is video duration in milliseconds (you should calculate it while recording the video) callback is callback function that will receive fixed blob. If omitted, a Promise object will be returned instead.

is callback function that will receive fixed blob. If omitted, a object will be returned instead. options is an object of options: options.logger - a callback for logging debug messages or false . The callback should accept one argument - the message string. By default, console.log will be used for logging. Passing false will disable the logging.

is an object of options:

ysFixWebmDuration will parse and fix your file asynchronously and will call your callback once the result is ready.

If the original blob already contains duration metadata section and the duration value is not empty, the callback will receive it without any changes made.

Example:

var mediaRecorder; var mediaParts; var startTime; function startRecording ( stream, options ) { mediaParts = []; mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream, options); mediaRecorder.onstop = function ( ) { var duration = Date .now() - startTime; var buggyBlob = new Blob(mediaParts, { type : 'video/webm' }); ysFixWebmDuration(buggyBlob, duration, function ( fixedBlob ) { displayResult(fixedBlob); }); ysFixWebmDuration(buggyBlob, duration, { logger : false }) .then( function ( fixedBlob ) { displayResult(fixedBlob); }); }; mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = function ( event ) { var data = event.data; if (data && data.size > 0 ) { mediaParts.push(data); } }; mediaRecorder.start(); startTime = Date .now(); } function stopRecording ( ) { mediaRecorder.stop(); } function displayResult ( blob ) { }