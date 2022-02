Fix the $PATH on macOS and Linux when run from a GUI app

Useful for Electron apps as GUI apps on macOS and Linux do not inherit the $PATH defined in your dotfiles (.bashrc/.bash_profile/.zshrc/etc).

Install

$ npm install fix- path

Usage

import fixPath from 'fix-path' ; console .log(process.env.PATH); fixPath(); console .log(process.env.PATH);

