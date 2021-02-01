:fire: A Javascript/Typescript wrapper for the FiveM natives :video_game:





Functionality of this wrapper is based on the FiveM C# wrapper - link. It's a feature-rich set of helper classes, objects, and functions to help you develop your project faster.

Features

One dependency @citizenfx/client

Abstracts common used FiveM practices

Entity management through class objects (i.e. Vehicle and Ped entities)

and entities) UI elements such as scaleforms and loading prompts

and loading Audio, Blips, Cameras and more...

In other words, whatever the FiveM C# wrapper can do, this package can as well and more!

Download & Install

npm i fivem-js

Simple Usage

See here for example projects.

Typescript

import * as Cfx from 'fivem-js' ; RegisterCommand( 'adder' , async (source: number , args: string []) => { const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle( new Cfx.Model( 'adder' ), new Cfx.Vector3( 1 , 2 , 3 ), 4 , ); Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver); }, false , );

You can also individually import classes.

import { World } from 'fivem-js/lib/World' ;

Javascript

const Cfx = require ( 'fivem-js' ); RegisterCommand( 'adder' , async (source, args) => { const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle( new Cfx.Model( 'adder' ), new Cfx.Vector3( 1 , 2 , 3 ), 4 , ); Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver); }, false , );

Community Chat

Contributing

You are more than welcome to contribute to this project by submitting a pull request and creating issues.

Please checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for our contributing guidelines.

License

MIT with customization. See LICENSE