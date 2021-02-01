:fire: A Javascript/Typescript wrapper for the FiveM natives :video_game:
Functionality of this wrapper is based on the FiveM C# wrapper - link. It's a feature-rich set of helper classes, objects, and functions to help you develop your project faster.
In other words, whatever the FiveM C# wrapper can do, this package can as well and more!
npm i fivem-js
See here for example projects.
import * as Cfx from 'fivem-js';
RegisterCommand(
'adder',
async (source: number, args: string[]) => {
const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle(
new Cfx.Model('adder'),
new Cfx.Vector3(1, 2, 3),
4,
);
Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver);
},
false,
);
You can also individually import classes.
import { World } from 'fivem-js/lib/World';
/// <reference path="node_modules/fivem-js/lib/index.d.ts"/>
/// <reference path="node_modules/@citizenfx/client/natives_universal.d.ts"/>
const Cfx = require('fivem-js');
RegisterCommand(
'adder',
async (source, args) => {
const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle(
new Cfx.Model('adder'),
new Cfx.Vector3(1, 2, 3),
4,
);
Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver);
},
false,
);
You are more than welcome to contribute to this project by submitting a pull request and creating issues.
Please checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for our contributing guidelines.
MIT with customization. See LICENSE