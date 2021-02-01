openbase logo
fivem-js

by Remco
1.5.2

Javascript and Typescript wrapper for the FiveM natives API

Readme

fivem-js

:fire: A Javascript/Typescript wrapper for the FiveM natives :video_game:

License: MIT npm version Build Status Last commit Discord

Website - Documentation - Forum - Discord

Functionality of this wrapper is based on the FiveM C# wrapper - link. It's a feature-rich set of helper classes, objects, and functions to help you develop your project faster.

Features

  • One dependency @citizenfx/client
  • Abstracts common used FiveM practices
  • Entity management through class objects (i.e. Vehicle and Ped entities)
  • UI elements such as scaleforms and loading prompts
  • Audio, Blips, Cameras and more...

In other words, whatever the FiveM C# wrapper can do, this package can as well and more!

Download & Install

npm i fivem-js

https://www.npmjs.com/package/fivem-js

Simple Usage

See here for example projects.

Typescript

import * as Cfx from 'fivem-js';

RegisterCommand(
  'adder',
  async (source: number, args: string[]) => {
    const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle(
      new Cfx.Model('adder'),
      new Cfx.Vector3(1, 2, 3),
      4,
    );
    Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver);
  },
  false,
);

You can also individually import classes.

import { World } from 'fivem-js/lib/World';

Javascript

/// <reference path="node_modules/fivem-js/lib/index.d.ts"/>
/// <reference path="node_modules/@citizenfx/client/natives_universal.d.ts"/>

const Cfx = require('fivem-js');

RegisterCommand(
  'adder',
  async (source, args) => {
    const vehicle = await Cfx.World.createVehicle(
      new Cfx.Model('adder'),
      new Cfx.Vector3(1, 2, 3),
      4,
    );
    Cfx.Game.PlayerPed.setIntoVehicle(vehicle, Cfx.VehicleSeat.Driver);
  },
  false,
);

Community Chat

You can join our public help Discord here

Contributing

You are more than welcome to contribute to this project by submitting a pull request and creating issues.

Please checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for our contributing guidelines.

License

MIT with customization. See LICENSE

