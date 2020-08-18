All the things you expect from a robust testing framework by neatly packaging: WebDriverJS, mocha, and
should chai with a little glue and zero magic:
var fiveby = require('fiveby');
fiveby(function (browser) {
return describe('Google Search in ' + browser.name, function () {
it('should work', function () {
browser.get('http://www.google.com');
var searchBox = browser.findElement(by.name('q'));
searchBox.sendKeys('awesome');
return searchBox.getAttribute('value').then(function (value) {
'awesome'.should.equal(value);
});
});
});
});
npx mocha tests/** --delay --timeout 30000
Add gulp and some convention to make it even more powerful: slush-fiveby. slush-fiveby is a simple fiveby project generator/example.
{
"implicitWait": 5000,
"hubUrl": null,
"browsers": {
"firefox": true,
"chrome": {
"version": "37.0.2062.103",
"chromeOptions": {
"args": ["--disable-extensions", "--headless"]
}
},
"phantomjs": true
},
"disableBrowsers": false
}
disableBrowsers and
hubUrl are optional,
disableBrowser defaults to
false.
Ok, this tool will allow you to write a bit of javascript that will open any browser (or mobile app), emulate user behavior via a few simple commands, and then verify what's displayed onscreen is correct. You can compile large suites of these tests and easily run them against many different browsers at once and get nice reports. It can be run with something like jenkins to automate further. Or use any of the popular SaaS providers like:
See docs folder for even more details!