All the things you expect from a robust testing framework by neatly packaging: WebDriverJS, mocha, and should chai with a little glue and zero magic:

var fiveby = require ( 'fiveby' ); fiveby( function ( browser ) { return describe( 'Google Search in ' + browser.name, function ( ) { it( 'should work' , function ( ) { browser.get( 'http://www.google.com' ); var searchBox = browser.findElement(by.name( 'q' )); searchBox.sendKeys( 'awesome' ); return searchBox.getAttribute( 'value' ).then( function ( value ) { 'awesome' .should.equal(value); }); }); }); });

Run it (quick)

npx mocha tests/** --delay --timeout 30000

OR (recommended)

Add gulp and some convention to make it even more powerful: slush-fiveby. slush-fiveby is a simple fiveby project generator/example.

What's unique about fiveby?

Cleanly allows mocha and webdriverjs to coexist

MUCH simpler configuration and less boilerplate code

environment properties

conveniences: api cleanup, spins up a selenium server if not provided, closes the browser for you, etc ...

Sends test traffic to a HAR file

more

Configuration (fiveby-config.json)

{ "implicitWait" : 5000 , "hubUrl" : null , "browsers" : { "firefox" : true , "chrome" : { "version" : "37.0.2062.103" , "chromeOptions" : { "args" : [ "--disable-extensions" , "--headless" ] } }, "phantomjs" : true }, "disableBrowsers" : false }

disableBrowsers and hubUrl are optional, disableBrowser defaults to false .

Use phantomjs 2.0: http://phantomjs.org/download.html (support exists but new users should use --headless)

Have little to no experience with end to end testing?

Ok, this tool will allow you to write a bit of javascript that will open any browser (or mobile app), emulate user behavior via a few simple commands, and then verify what's displayed onscreen is correct. You can compile large suites of these tests and easily run them against many different browsers at once and get nice reports. It can be run with something like jenkins to automate further. Or use any of the popular SaaS providers like:

node.js

mocha cli (you can use npm scripts to avoid this)

java (for selenium)

the appropriate webdriver

you can avoid installing the server, webdriver, and browser deps by using docker, see docker-compose.yaml @slush-fiveby

See docs folder for even more details!