Readme

Fiveby



All the things you expect from a robust testing framework by neatly packaging: WebDriverJS, mocha, and should chai with a little glue and zero magic:

var fiveby = require('fiveby');

fiveby(function (browser) {
  return describe('Google Search in ' + browser.name, function () {
      it('should work', function () {
        browser.get('http://www.google.com');
        var searchBox = browser.findElement(by.name('q'));
        searchBox.sendKeys('awesome');
        return searchBox.getAttribute('value').then(function (value) {
          'awesome'.should.equal(value);
        });
      });
    });
});

Run it (quick)

npx mocha tests/** --delay --timeout 30000

Add gulp and some convention to make it even more powerful: slush-fiveby. slush-fiveby is a simple fiveby project generator/example.

Sauce Labs

What's unique about fiveby?

Configuration (fiveby-config.json)

{
  "implicitWait": 5000,
  "hubUrl": null,
  "browsers": {
    "firefox": true,
    "chrome": {
      "version": "37.0.2062.103",
      "chromeOptions": {
          "args": ["--disable-extensions", "--headless"]
        }
    },
    "phantomjs": true
  },
  "disableBrowsers": false
}

disableBrowsers and hubUrl are optional, disableBrowser defaults to false.

English?

Have little to no experience with end to end testing?

Ok, this tool will allow you to write a bit of javascript that will open any browser (or mobile app), emulate user behavior via a few simple commands, and then verify what's displayed onscreen is correct. You can compile large suites of these tests and easily run them against many different browsers at once and get nice reports. It can be run with something like jenkins to automate further. Or use any of the popular SaaS providers like:

Sauce Labs BrowserStack

Pre-reqs

  • node.js
  • mocha cli (you can use npm scripts to avoid this)
  • java (for selenium)
  • the appropriate webdriver
  • you can avoid installing the server, webdriver, and browser deps by using docker, see docker-compose.yaml @slush-fiveby

See docs folder for even more details!

