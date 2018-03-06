A reference implementation of the Five Bells Ledger API
You can see the ledger in action as part of the
five-bells-demo!
To run the ledger as a standalone server:
git clone https://github.com/interledgerjs/five-bells-ledger.git
cd five-bells-ledger
npm install
To run it using an in-memory database (the simplest option), run:
LEDGER_ADMIN_PASS=mypassword LEDGER_DB_URI=sqlite://:memory: npm start
Or run:
npm start
See "Environment Variables" in the generated documentation for config options.
After installation:
npm run docs
Open
apidocs-out/index.html in a web browser to see the generated API documentation.
This project can be run in a Docker container.
You need to start a postgres container:
docker run --name five-bells-ledger-db -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password -d postgres
After giving postgres a few seconds to start up, you can run a five-bells-ledger Docker container, linking to that database:
docker run -d -e LEDGER_PORT=1337 -e LEDGER_ADMIN_PASS=admin -e LEDGER_DB_URI=postgres://postgres:password@db --link five-bells-ledger-db:db -p 1337:1337 -h localhost --name fivebells interledger/five-bells-ledger
Breaking down that command:
-d Run in the background
-e LEDGER_PORT=1337 Set the ledger's port to 1337. This is just an example for how to set a config option.
-e LEDGER_ADMIN_PASS=admin Create an "admin" user with password "admin" at startup
-e LEDGER_DB_URI=postgres://postgres:password@db Set the database URL. Here, 'db' is a host that is Docker-linked:
--link five-bells-ledger-db:db This allows Five Bells Ledger to see the database that we set up above.
-p 1337:1337 Expose port 1337 to localhost
-h localhost makes the ledger use 'localhost' as its hostname in the endpoint URLs it announces
--name fivebells This allows you to refer to this container in for instance
docker inspect fivebells
interledger/five-bells-ledger Use the
five-bells-ledger Docker image
Now open http://localhost:1337/health in your browser.
To create a user, you can run:
curl -i -sS -X PUT --user admin:admin -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d'{ "name" : "alice", "password" : "alice", "balance" : "20000" }' http://localhost:1337/accounts/alice
To see the database contents, you can create a postgres container that interactively runs psql:
docker run -it --rm --link five-bells-ledger-db:db postgres psql postgres://postgres:password@db
You can then use
ilp-plugin-bells to develop a client that connects to this ledger. Make sure you use the matching plugin version to connect to the ledger.
In particular, ledger version 20 can be accessed using
ilp-plugin-bells version 12.
To run tests using an in-memory database, run:
npm test
By default, stdout from the app process is buffered up, and only shown after a test fails. That way, you can easily debug a failing test:
DEBUG=ledger:* npm test
If you want to see the output for passing tests as well, and not buffered until the test is over, use the
SHOW_STDOUT environment variable for this:
SHOW_STDOUT=true DEBUG=ledger:transfers npm test
If you wish to specify the database against which the tests are run, use the
LEDGER_UNIT_DB_URI environment variable.
LEDGER_UNIT_DB_URI=postgres://root:password@localhost:5432/ledger_test_db npm test
For example, to run against a Postgres instance in Docker, first start the database server:
docker run -it --rm --name fbl-pg-test postgres
Then, in another terminal, run the tests:
LEDGER_UNIT_DB_URI=postgres://postgres@`docker inspect --format '{{ .NetworkSettings.IPAddress }}' fbl-pg-test`/postgres npm test
This software is under development and no guarantees are made regarding reliability.